RINSE, REPEAT Extends At The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre At The Pershing Square Signature Center

The World Premiere of Rinse, Repeat, a new play written by Domenica Feraud (Betafish) and directed by Kate Hopkins (The Pool Skimmer) has announced a one-week extension at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Rinse, Repeat began performances on July 16, 2019, with an opening night on July 31, and will now play through August 24, 2019. Tickets are on sale at rinserepeatplay.com.

Rachel hasn't been home in four months. After fighting for her life at Renley, a trial weekend has been agreed upon. At first, Rachel couldn't be happier to be reunited with her family. But what happens when the people you love most, the ones you believe want the best for you, are the ones causing the most damage without even knowing it? Where do you go when the place you feel you most belong might be the place that almost killed you in the first place? Rinse, Repeat sharply conveys the painful truth about a woman's fight for her life in the face of an eating disorder.

Rinse, Repeat features Feraud as Rachel, Michael Hayden (All My Sons) as Peter, Florencia Lozano ("One Life to Live") as Joan, Jake Ryan Lozano (Mary Stuart) as Brody, and Portia (Queen for a Day) as Brenda.

Rinse, Repeat features set design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Nicole Slaven, lighting design by Oona Curley, and sound design and original compositions by Ien DeNio. Casting is by Andrew Femenella, CSA.

Rinse, Repeat will play the following performance schedule: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30pm; Wednesdays at 2pm and 7:30pm; and Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm. There will be an additional performance on Monday, August 19 at 7:30pm. There will be no 2pm performance on Saturday, August 24.

Tickets for Rinse, Repeat begin at $50 and are on sale now at rinserepeatplay.com.

Age 14+. Play features full nudity.





