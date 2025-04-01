REMEMBRANCE Will Host Talkback By Jennifer Reeder of Alzheimer's Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the Thursday, April 3 performance of "Remembrance" by Patricia Goodson, a play about Alzheimer's disease that centers on caregivers, there will be a post-play discussion led by Jennifer Reeder, Director of Educational and Social Services of The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA).

The play runs through April 6 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. It is a drama meant to educate and inspire the caregivers of the world, whether they are fighting for a person with Alzheimer's or any other chronic or fatal disease. Critic Scotty Bennett praised the play in Theaterscene.net, writing "it is a work worth experiencing to gain some understanding of the impact of Alzheimer's disease on the families affected by it." Joan Kane directs.

At AFA, Ms. Reeder is responsible for overseeing the educational programming for dementia care professionals and care partners, the AFA Helpline and in-person therapeutic and community classes in the AFA Teal Room. Her 13 year professional background includes providing in-home family therapy, mediation, and advocacy for under-resourced communities.

Comments