RED INK Returns Off-Broadway This Month

Performances run November 27 - December 1.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

RED INK Returns Off-Broadway This Month

After selling out three consecutive runs in New York City, Cecilia's acclaimed one woman show resumes its Off-Broadway stay at the renowned Rattlestick Theater from November 27th - December 1st. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the unforgettable journey of Cecilia’s poignant & comedic masterpiece.

While Cecilia Gentili is an atheist, God won't give up on her. Unfortunately, neither will the Devil. Follow the POSE star as she navigates the hilarity of growing up in rural Argentina during the 19(redacted)s. Part stand-up, part camp and (almost) all true, RED INK is a night of unforgettable stories about searching for faith while trans.

With an all trans & queer creative team, RED INK is directed by Nic Cory, features an original score by Grammy winner Andrew Yee, projections by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour, wardrobe by Gogo Graham, and lighting by Adam Honoré. Oscar Diaz serves as creative director and Joseph Frederick Allen as associate director.


 




