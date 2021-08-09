Queen Diva to Return to Off-Broadway in STRENGTH OF A WOMAN: A PHYLLIS HYMAN TRIBUTE

The Triad Theater, Off-Broadway Theatre, Queen Diva returns to Off-Broadway in "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute" Labor Day Weekend '21 on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 7:00 pm after a two year hiatus to partner with the Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society to present a 120 minute tribute to fundraise towards recording a tribute album, documentary and live concert recording. The tribute begins with Phyllis Hyman's Disco Hit produced by New York's Own James Mtume "You Know How To Love Me," to Duke Ellington's "Sophisticated Ladies Medley-Sophisticated Ladies, A Train, It Don't Mean A Thing, In A Sentimental Mood" to her pivotal vocal performance in Brooklyn's own Spike Lee's "School Daze" singing "Be One" to her recording career beginning with Veteran R&B Producer Norman Connors singing "Betcha By Golly Wow" to her favorite songs "What You Won't Do For Love," to "Old Friend" a song she would dedicate to her numerous dear friends who died of AIDS in the late 1980's and early 1990's.

"We are so very pleased to partner with Queen Diva returning to Off-Broadway in "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute" to help in fundraising to produce the long awaited soundtrack album, documentary and live concert as our first project with the Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society. Our mission is to preserve the culture of Black music and proud to be a part of helping to preserve the musically legacy of the Iconic Phyllis Hyman," says Perry Thompson, CEO of The Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society

Divine Voices Music Group Recording Artist Queen Diva is the Musical Director and Star (The Beaumont Theater in Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Apollo Theater, Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar) will be celebrating the Legendary Songstress Phyllis Hyman musical legacy during Suicide Prevention Month along with Jazz Composer/Pianist Dan Furman (Founder-Dan Furman Jazz Trio, Musical Director- Lee Strasberg Institute, Cleopatra's Needle), with Vocal Direction by Singer/Songwriter Ayanda Sunshine (PixAlien, Shrine World Music & Sullivan Hall).

" I am so very honored to partner with the Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society to produce this performance during Labor Day Weekend 2021. I have been producing this wonderful production for eight years and longed to record and produce a soundtrack album. Perry Thompson is a godsend partnering with me to help see my vision to become a reality. I am so very excited to return to the Off-Broadway stage and share my favorite songs recorded by the illustrious Phyllis Hyman," says Queen Diva

Queen Diva returns in "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute plays The Triad Theater (158 West 72nd Street) on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 7 pm. There is a $25 cover charge and 2 beverage minimum.

MORE ABOUT QUEEN DIVA

Born in (Jamaica) Queens, New York with a Caribbean and French ancestry yet raised in Houston, Texas Queen Diva's award-winning five octave range voice was classically trained in Prairie View, Texas where she is presently pursuing an Executive MBA and previously received her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts in Voice with a Minor in Fashion Merchandising & Design at Prairie View A&M University, a part of the Texas A&M University system. She furthered her studies in Music Business-Composition at Rice University Susan M. Glasscock School of Continuing Studies. She is a member of ASCAP as a writer and publisher, Rhythm and Blues Preservation Society, National Association for Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment, Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity, and a member of the Recording Academy (Grammy's). She is the Star/Producer of "Strength of a Woman: A Phyllis Hyman Tribute Starring Queen Diva" that is the only Phyllis Hyman Tribute approved by the Hyman Family, Friends and supported by the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray founder of THRIVE NYC Mental Health Awareness Initiative.

