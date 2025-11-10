Prospect Musicals to Present SONGS FOR HANDS ON A THURSDAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prospect Musicals will present the IGNITE Concert premiere of composer Jay Alan Zimmerman's new theatrical song cycle Songs for Hands on a Thursday, adapted from the poetry of two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, playwright Sarah Ruhl. Performances will take place at Baruch Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 15 at 7:00pm, and on Sunday, November 16 at 7:00pm. The performance is open captioned for accessibility.

In Songs for Hands on a Thursday, through lush harmonies and evocative language, including American Sign Language (ASL), we follow the transformative journey of a young woman as she navigates the darkness of her Deaf father’s impending death, and discovers the light of new love. An ensemble of singers, signers, and musicians come together to create a striking and multi-layered experience of this world premiere score by Deaf composer Jay Alan Zimmerman, with words adapted from Sarah Ruhl’s “44 Poems For You.”

The cast features Robert Ariza (Spring Awakening, Deaf West/Broadway), Noah Buchholz (Waitress, Deaf Broadway/Lincoln Center), Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story, The Musical!, Broadway), Tymothee Harrell (The Oscar Micheaux Project, Prospect Musicals), Kat Katona (White Christmas, Bucks County), Matt Leisy (The Phantom of the Opera, National Tour), Dorcas Leung (The Notebook, Broadway), yannick-robin eike mirko (Ride the Cyclone, McCarter), Malik Paris (Into the Woods, Deaf Broadway), Laura Shoop (Flying Over Sunset, Broadway), and Claire-Frances Sullivan (The Feather Doesn't Fall Far from the Wing, Signature).

The concert evening is directed by Evan T Cummings and music directed by Andy Roninson. The Consulting Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL) is Rosa Lee Timm. Emily Garcia is Associate Director, and Fernanda Douglas is the Music Associate.

Projection design is by Camilla Tassi, lighting by Sarah Goldstein, and sound design by Ben Scheff. The band includes harpist Liann Cline, accordionist Melissa Elledge, percussionist Mark Katsaounis, and bassist Lisa Stokes. Stage management is by Ann Barkin and Christine Viega, and Sierra Lancaster is the Associate Producer.

Songs for Hands on a Thursday has been developed with the support of a New York State Council on the Arts Composer Commissioning grant, and through the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.