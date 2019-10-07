Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater Announces Standout Events in Bronx-Manhattan Theater Season

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater announces standout events in its Bronx-Manhattan theater season through March 2020. Music gets top billing in the form of World and New York premieres, encore runs, and audience favorite series.

Highlights include Pregones/PRTT's ¡GUARACHA!, a new bilingual musical based on classic Puerto Rican novel La guaracha del Macho Camacho by Luis Rafael Sánchez (November 15-December 15); Flaco Navaja's Evolution of A Sonero, back after sold-out and standing ovation runs in Texas, Michigan, and California (January 9-19); and Paul Flores' We Have IRÉ, a multidisciplinary and multi-voiced narrative about immigrant Cuban artists in the U.S. (January 26-29).

The new season also shines a spotlight on 40 years of creative activity by Pregones and 5 years since merger with Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. "We founded Pregones as an alternative for Latinx actors looking to tell their own stories, and joined hands with PRTT, founded 52 years ago by our dear late friend and colleague Miriam Colón, to anchor and amplify that purpose," says Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director. "This year we take stock of accomplishments and set our course for the future. You don't want to miss what's next!"

September/October in THE BRONX

STAGE GARDEN RUMBA FREE live performance and community celebration series! Music, theater, dance, literary arts and activism. Open invitation for all New Yorkers to experience our beautiful South Bronx green spaces and Casitas in the company of many creative and fearless agents of change. Get inspired and connected with live performances, community dialogue, and calls to action. Winner of the Lincoln Center Cultural Innovation Fund. Presented by Pregones/PRTT in partnership with We Stay/Nos Quedamos. Various dates/locations, each a unique experience.

November 15-December 15 in MANHATTAN

¡GUARACHA! The setting is an epic afternoon traffic-jam in mid-1970s San Juan, Puerto Rico. The sun is blazing hot and hit song "La vida es una cosa fenomenal" (Life Is A Phenomenal Thing) blares out of every car radio. The DJ, The Senator, The Wife, The Son, The Mistress, and The Nosy Neighbor, Doña Chon, poke fun at a social and political situation most messy, most sticky, and most certainly out of control! Off-Broadway World Premiere featuring a stellar acting and music ensemble cast.

Adapted and directed by Rosalba Rolón, with music and arrangements by Desmar Guevara. Evenings 8PM, Weekend Matinees 3PM.

January 9-19 in MANHATTAN

EVOLUTION OF A SONERO Acclaimed first full-length play by Latinx favorite Flaco Navaja and a powerhouse five-piece Latin band, aka The Razor Blades. Part coming of age story, part love letter to salsa and The Bronx, the show delivers a testament to human resilience in a spirited concert theater tribute. First NYC performances since 2019's sold-out run at The Public Theater's Under The Radar. Directed by Jorge B. Merced. Strictly limited engagement. Evenings 8PM, Weekend Matinees 3PM.

January 26-29 in THE BRONX

WE HAVE IRÉ A new multidisciplinary theater work by award-winning poet, performance artist, and playwright Paul S. Flores. Winner of Creative Capital and Map Fund awards, the show explores true stories of immigrant Cuban artists living in the United States. Developed with and featuring Afro-Cuban jazz luminary Yosvany Terry; choreographer and dancer Ramón Ramos Alayo; Oakland-based hip-hop artist DJ Leydis. Directed by Rosalba Rolón with videography by Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi. Only four performances: Evenings 8PM, Sunday Matinee 3PM.

March 4-28, 8PM

MARCH IS MUSIC 2020 Esteemed concert series is curated by seasoned Latinx artists with an ear for what's lasting and what's new! Local, national, and international headliners take the stage with big music, big stories, and big personality. Genres and styles run from the traditional to the contemporary, classical to experimental, solo to ensemble. Artists include Bronx Arts Ensemble with Angélica Negrón, classical pianist Moriah Feiner Trenk, Venezuelan cuatro virtuoso Jorge Glem, powerhouse contemporary Mexican group Villalobos Brothers, among others! Sundays 3PM, Saturdays 8PM.

Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased online at www.PregonesPRTT.org and at 718-585-1202. Discounts available for members, groups, seniors, students, Zip Tickets also available-restrictions Apply.





