Pony Cam's BURNOUT PARADISE to Open at the Astor Place Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Burnout Paradise – the hilarious and wildly inimitable theatrical event about the impossibility of getting it all done – will open for an extended engagement at the famed Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette Street). Created and performed by the award-winning Australian theater collective Pony Cam, the show begins previews on February 18, and opening night is set for March 5, 2026, for a limited engagement through June 28, 2026.



Four performers mount treadmills. What begins as a simple wager between performer and audience, becomes a thrilling attempt to complete a series of escalating tasks that challenge the performers’ spirits, bodies, and minds. Burnout Paradise combines all the things New Yorkers hold dear: people watching, competition, rolling up one’s sleeves to get the job done, cheering on the underdogs, a three-course meal, and an unreplicatable evening out. With potency and showmanship, Pony Cam enacts the recklessness, euphoria, and optimism that comes before burnout – while activating a collective experience with the audience that could not otherwise be had… and won’t happen exactly that way ever again.



The creative team features scenic and video design by Jim Findlay (Measure for Measure at The Public) and Pony Cam, lighting design by Dans Maree Sheehan (Elevator Repair Service) and sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders). General Management is by Baseline Theatrical.



Burnout Paradise is produced by Christine Schwarzman, Megan O’Keefe and Dylan Pager for No Guarantees Productions, and Dans Maree Sheehan & Lauren Eisinger for Parrot Ox Productions.

