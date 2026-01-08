AN EVENING WITH LAURA BENANTI Concert is Coming to 92NY

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present An Evening with Laura Benanti, a one-night-only concert of musical theater and personal favorites with the Tony Award-winner. The concert is part of the 2025/26 Tisch Music Season and takes place on Thursday, January 29 at 7:30 pm. Musicians include: Todd Almond, piano ; Cat Popper, bass; and Eric Halvorson, drums.

Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Ms. Benanti can durrently be seen as a series regular in the role of ‘Cindy’ on the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, starring opposite Jeremy Renner. Ms. Benanti co-starred in the hit film No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence and Matthew Broderick and had recurring roles in HBOMax’s The Gilded Age, Hulu’s Life & Beth (created by and starring Amy Schumer), Younger, and Elsbeth on CBS.

Benanti earned rave reviews for her portrayal of a grieving widow in Netflix’s film Worth, starring opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan, and reunited with Keaton in the film Goodrich. Ms. Benanti’s iconic impression of Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is widely praised. Other TV work includes Ziwe, Gossip Girl, Supergirl, Nashville, and Inside Amy Schumer (among many others).

In the theater, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in The Sound of Music and has subsequently starred in ten more Broadway shows (musicals, straight plays, comedies, and dramas), including Into the Woods, Nine (opposite Antonio Banderas), Gypsy (for which she won a Tony Award), She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key.

Ms. Benanti debuted her highly celebrated solo comedy show Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares at the Minetta Lane Theater. Benanti created, wrote (songs co-written by Todd Almond), and starred in the show, which was recorded by Audible and is currently streaming on the platform. Benanti recently brought the New York Times Critics’ Pick to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with an encore performance at Underbelly Boulevard in London playing to sold out crowds and receiving rave reviews.

About The 92nd Street Y, New York: The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY’s programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.

