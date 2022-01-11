Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pimcomedy The Musical Presents BASQUIAT, A UNIQUE MUSICAL

Featuring artists and works inspired by Basquiat.

Jan. 11, 2022  

Pimcomedy The Musical Presents: Basquiat , A Unique Musical and art show featuring artists and works inspired by Basquiat.

Helping end child trafficking. Avant garde and high fashion music, unique violin sounds, singing, performed by PimComedy. Monday January 17, by PimComedy the Musical, 7pm at the Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenue. For tickets visit https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/PimComedy-The-Musical/Overview

PimComedy the Musical is inspired by the journey of PC, a unique look into faith, love, darkness , hell and overcoming adversity. A one man improv comedy and musical, unscripted, unique look into art, fashion love and life.

A new Off Broadway NYC culture, combining music, musicals, art , love and fashion. High fashion , avant garde, and weird.


