Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

The production will run for a limited 12-week run at Theatre Row's Theatre Three.
White Rose: The Musical just celebrated opening night Off-Broadway, where it will run for a limited 12-week run at Theatre Row's Theatre Three (410 West 42nd Street).
White Rose: The Musical is a powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler. Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler's propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy.
WILL NUNZIATA (Director)
Robert Signom III (Production Manager) and WILL NUNZIATA
Adele Rylands (Fight Director) and WILL NUNZIATA
Fran Nunziata, WILL NUNZIATA, Fran Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata
Annie Dewey, Annie Nunziata, WILL NUNZIATA, Fran Nunziata, Anthony Nunziata, Jo Rossicone and Greg Rossicone
WILL NUNZIATA and Anthony Nunziata
WILL NUNZIATA and Joseph Amodeo
Pasquale Crociata
Dani Apple, Jo Ellen Pellman ad Laura Sky Herman
The Cast of White Rose The Musical that includes- Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo, Paolo Montalban, Sam Gravitte, Laura Sky Herman, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cal Mitchell, Aaron Ramey, Cole Thompson, Dani Apple, Pasquale Crociata and Ellis Gage
The Cast and Creative Team
Jo Ellen Pellman and Mike Cefalo
Cole Thompson, Kennedy Kanagawa, Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo and Paolo Montalban
Jo Ellen Pellman and Laura Sky Herman
Pasquale Crociata, Dani Apple and Ellis Gage
Mike Cefalo, Dr. Thelma M. Reyes and WILL NUNZIATA
Richard Cefalo, Mike Cefalo and Michelle Cefalo
Natalie Brice (Composer) and Brian Belding (Creator, Book Writer and Lyricist)
WILL NUNZIATA. Natalie Brice and Brian Belding
Natalie Brice
Brian Belding
Jordan Ryder (Movement Director)
Brian Belding, Natalie Brice, Jordan Ryder, Sheela Ramesh and WILL NUNZIATA
Sheela Ramesh (Music Director)
Sam Belding, Brian Belding and Katie Belding
Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Design)
Melissa D'Arabian, Brian Belding and Katie Belding
Daryl Eisenberg Knegten (Casting Director) and WILL NUNZIATA
Sheela Ramesh and the band that includes Alexander Bodick,Skylar Fortgang, Danielle Giulini and Mike Rosengarten
Charlie Rosen (Orchestrations) and WILL NUNZIATA join with Sheela Ramesh and the band that includes Alexander Bodick, Skylar Fortgang, Danielle Giulini and Mike Rosengarten
Chiara Pizzirusso (Audio Engineer), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Design), Brenn Whiting (A2) and Samantha Palumbo (Associate Sound Design)
Mike Cefalo joins with Chiara Pizzirusso (Audio Engineer), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Design), Brenn Whiting (A2) and Samantha Palumbo (Associate Sound Design)