Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

The production will run for a limited 12-week run at Theatre Row's Theatre Three.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

White Rose: The Musical just celebrated opening night Off-Broadway, where it will run for a limited 12-week run at Theatre Row's Theatre Three (410 West 42nd Street). 

See photos from opening night below! 

White Rose: The Musical is a powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler. Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler's propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.

See what the critics are saying about White Rose: The Musical HERE

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy. 

White Rose: The Musical
WILL NUNZIATA (Director)

White Rose: The Musical
Robert Signom III (Production Manager) and WILL NUNZIATA

White Rose: The Musical
Adele Rylands (Fight Director) and WILL NUNZIATA

White Rose: The Musical
Fran Nunziata, WILL NUNZIATA, Fran Nunziata and Anthony Nunziata

White Rose: The Musical
Annie Dewey, Annie Nunziata, WILL NUNZIATA, Fran Nunziata, Anthony Nunziata, Jo Rossicone and Greg Rossicone

White Rose: The Musical
WILL NUNZIATA and Anthony Nunziata

White Rose: The Musical
WILL NUNZIATA and Joseph Amodeo

White Rose: The Musical
Cal Mitchell

White Rose: The Musical
Aaron Ramey

White Rose: The Musical
Cole Thompson

White Rose: The Musical
Mike Cefalo

White Rose: The Musical
Pasquale Crociata

White Rose: The Musical
Sam Gravitte

White Rose: The Musical
Laura Sky Herman

White Rose: The Musical
Paolo Montalban

White Rose: The Musical
Paolo Montalban ad Ellis Gage

White Rose: The Musical
Ellis Gage

White Rose: The Musical
Jo Ellen Pellman

White Rose: The Musical
Dani Apple

White Rose: The Musical
Dani Apple, Jo Ellen Pellman ad Laura Sky Herman

White Rose: The Musical
The Cast of White Rose The Musical that includes- Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo, Paolo Montalban, Sam Gravitte, Laura Sky Herman, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cal Mitchell, Aaron Ramey, Cole Thompson, Dani Apple, Pasquale Crociata and Ellis Gage

White Rose: The Musical
The Cast of White Rose The Musical that includes- Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo, Paolo Montalban, Sam Gravitte, Laura Sky Herman, Kennedy Kanagawa, Cal Mitchell, Aaron Ramey, Cole Thompson, Dani Apple, Pasquale Crociata and Ellis Gage

White Rose: The Musical
The Cast and Creative Team

White Rose: The Musical
Jo Ellen Pellman and Mike Cefalo

White Rose: The Musical
Cole Thompson, Kennedy Kanagawa, Jo Ellen Pellman, Mike Cefalo and Paolo Montalban

White Rose: The Musical
Kennedy Kanagawa

White Rose: The Musical
Jo Ellen Pellman and Laura Sky Herman

White Rose: The Musical
Pasquale Crociata, Dani Apple and Ellis Gage

White Rose: The Musical
Mike Cefalo, Dr. Thelma M. Reyes and WILL NUNZIATA

White Rose: The Musical
Richard Cefalo, Mike Cefalo and Michelle Cefalo

White Rose: The Musical
Natalie Brice (Composer) and Brian Belding (Creator, Book Writer and Lyricist)

White Rose: The Musical
WILL NUNZIATA. Natalie Brice and Brian Belding

White Rose: The Musical
Natalie Brice

White Rose: The Musical
Brian Belding

White Rose: The Musical
Jordan Ryder (Movement Director)

White Rose: The Musical
Brian Belding, Natalie Brice, Jordan Ryder, Sheela Ramesh and WILL NUNZIATA

White Rose: The Musical
Sheela Ramesh (Music Director)

White Rose: The Musical
Sam Belding, Brian Belding and Katie Belding

White Rose: The Musical
Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Design)

White Rose: The Musical
Melissa D'Arabian, Brian Belding and Katie Belding

White Rose: The Musical
Daryl Eisenberg Knegten (Casting Director) and WILL NUNZIATA

White Rose: The Musical
Sheela Ramesh and the band that includes Alexander Bodick,Skylar Fortgang, Danielle Giulini and Mike Rosengarten

White Rose: The Musical
Charlie Rosen (Orchestrations) and WILL NUNZIATA join with Sheela Ramesh and the band that includes Alexander Bodick, Skylar Fortgang, Danielle Giulini and Mike Rosengarten

White Rose: The Musical
Chiara Pizzirusso (Audio Engineer), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Design), Brenn Whiting (A2) and Samantha Palumbo (Associate Sound Design)

White Rose: The Musical
Mike Cefalo joins with Chiara Pizzirusso (Audio Engineer), Elisabeth Weidner (Sound Design), Brenn Whiting (A2) and Samantha Palumbo (Associate Sound Design)



