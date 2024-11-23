Photos: WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER at York Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The York Theatre Company is presenting the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical comedy based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go, by Catherine Filloux). Get a first look at production photos below!

Featuring music & lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, with additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett.

Directed by DeMone Seraphin, choreographed by Ashley Marinelli, with music direction by Beth Falcone, performances run for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2024 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, to the right of St. Jean’s.) Opening Night is set for Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7:00PM.

The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilke’s family for decades and is on the brink of closure, when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed in this heartfelt new musical comedy.

The cast of Welcome to the Big Dipper is Maybe Burke, Jennifer Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Christian Magby, Jillian Louis, Mia Pinero, DeMone Seraphin, Pablo Torres, Debra M. Walton, and Michael Yeshion. Understudies are Darius Harper, Ella Oleson, Jayae Riley, Jr., and Erik Schark.

The creative team is Brian Pacelli (set and projection design), Janine Loesch (costume design), Kristen Paige (lighting design), Julian Evans (sound design) and Polly Solomon (properties).

The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson. The assistant stage managers are Caroline Pastore and Carter White. The production manager is Noah Glaister. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. General Management is by HIGH HARD HEAT/Dominick Balletta.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

Comments