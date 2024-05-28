Photos: The Public Theater's Mobile Unit Presents THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The five-borough tour will bring free Shakespeare to New Yorkers’ own neighborhoods beginning May 28 through June 30.

By: May. 28, 2024
Photos: The Public Theater's Mobile Unit Presents THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

See production photos of The Public Theater’s Mobile Unit tour of the bilingual musical adaptation of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS.

Adapted by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri in English and Spanish and featuring an all-Latine cast, the joyful musical of family and mistaken identity is fun, accessible, and open to all ages. The five-borough tour will bring free Shakespeare to New Yorkers’ own neighborhoods beginning May 28 through June 30.

Conceived by director Rebecca Martínez and composer Julián Mesri, this adaptation of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS embraces contemporary music styles from Latin America in a tale of separation and reunion. Featuring live actor-musicians, this modern musical adaptation brings a vibrant energy to an age-old tale of two sets of twins separated by stormy seas as they overcome a baffling case of mistaken identity—and the mayhem and hilarious confusion that follows.

The complete cast of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS includes Joél Acosta (Antipholus), Varín Ayala (Egeon/Pinch), Michael Castillejos (Solino/2nd Merchant), Danaya Esperanza (Adriana), Rebecca Jimenez (Understudy), Keren Lugo (Luciana), Alan Mendez (Understudy), Sara Ornelas (Troubadour), Gían Pérez (Dromio), Desireé Rodriguez (Courtesan/Emilia), and Glendaliris Torres-Greaux (Angelo). Michael Castillejos (Guitar), Jacinta Clusellas (Music Director/Guitar), Sara Ornelas (Guitar), and Raphael Torn (Percussion) serve as musicians.

Photo Credit: Peter Cooper

Desireé Rodriguez

The company of The Comedy of Errors

Gían Pérez, Michael Castillejos, and Joél Acosta

Sara Ornelas

The company of The Comedy of Errors

Gían Pérez

Joél Acosta

The company of The Comedy of Errors

Danaya Esperanza

Desireé Rodriguez, Gían Pérez, and Joél Acosta

Gían Pérez, Keren Lugo, and Danaya Esperanza

Joél Acosta and the company of Mobile Unit's The Comedy of Errors




Comments

