Photos: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kate Burton and More in IRISHTOWN Rehearsals

Irishtown, a new play by Ciara Elizabeth Smyth and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey, will begin previews April 2, 2025, with an opening night set for April 13, for a limited run through May 25, 2025, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. See rehearsal photos here!

“We could just devise an Irish play… How hard could it be?” The Irishtown Players, a celebrated Dublin-based theatre company, have just started rehearsals for their new play. After the astounding success of their last production, the company are scheduled to open on Broadway, with the same visionary playwright at the helm. However, trouble arises when the actors decide she’s going too dark, too experimental, and… not Irish enough? Taking matters into their own hands, the company fights to restore the Hibernian flair. Irishtown is a hilarious, searing new comedy that explores the commercialization of a culture and invites audiences to experience the fragile creative process and the potential collapse of a collective.



Irishtown will feature Emmy and Tony Award nominee Kate Burton, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kevin Oliver Lynch, Brenda Meaney, and Angela Reed with voiceover work by Roger Clark. Casting is by Katja Zarolinski (KZ Casting).



Photo credit: Monica Patten

