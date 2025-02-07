Photos: STILL Celebrates Opening Night At Sheen Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside opening night of STILL Off-Broadway in new photos from the big night. Joining Melissa Gilbert and Mark Moses were opening night guests including Amber Ardolino, Carolyn McCormick, Will Eno, Ato Essandoh, Bonnie Milligan, Donny Murphy, Randy Rainbow, Ben Levi Ross, Taylor Trensch, and more.

MORE ABOUT STILL:

Still is now playing in a limited engagement, through March 23, at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Loreto Theater (18 Bleecker Street, NYC). The official opening night was Thursday, February 6 at 6:30PM. Tickets are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-219-3132, or in-person at The Sheen Center box office Monday to Friday noon to 5PM and one hour before performances.

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot one another. Now, they are getting a second chance at first love. Single, and frustrated with dating apps, they are ready to try again. But Mark has an agenda and Helen has a secret that could derail his plans. Still is a funny yet heart-wrenching story for anyone who has ever wondered “what if?”. RUSS ROWLAND.)

