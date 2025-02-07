News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: STILL Celebrates Opening Night At Sheen Center

Opening night guests included Amber Ardolino, Carolyn McCormick, Will Eno, Ato Essandoh, Bonnie Milligan, Donny Murphy, Randy Rainbow, and more.

By: Feb. 07, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Go inside opening night of STILL Off-Broadway in new photos from the big night. Joining Melissa Gilbert and Mark Moses were opening night guests including Amber Ardolino, Carolyn McCormick, Will Eno, Ato Essandoh, Bonnie Milligan, Donny Murphy, Randy Rainbow, Ben Levi Ross, Taylor Trensch, and more.

MORE ABOUT STILL:

Still is now playing in a limited engagement, through March 23, at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Loreto Theater (18 Bleecker Street, NYC). The official opening night was Thursday, February 6 at 6:30PM. Tickets are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-219-3132, or in-person at The Sheen Center box office Monday to Friday noon to 5PM and one hour before performances. 

LATEST NEWS

Musical Theatre Factory Opens Applications For Cohort IV Of Makers Program
Adam Kantor, L Morgan Lee & More to Celebrate Jonathan Larson at 92NY
A STUDY ABOUT THE ECOLOGIC ARTS IS NEEDED is Coming to The Chain Theater One-Act Winter Festival
Review Roundup: Joy Behar's MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND Off-Broadway
Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot one another. Now, they are getting a second chance at first love. Single, and frustrated with dating apps, they are ready to try again. But Mark has an agenda and Helen has a secret that could derail his plans. Still is a funny yet heart-wrenching story for anyone who has ever wondered “what if?”.  RUSS ROWLAND.)



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos