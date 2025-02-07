Photos: STILL Celebrates Opening Night At Sheen Center

Opening night guests included Amber Ardolino, Carolyn McCormick, Will Eno, Ato Essandoh, Bonnie Milligan, Donny Murphy, Randy Rainbow, and more.
Still is now playing in a limited engagement, through March 23, at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Loreto Theater (18 Bleecker Street, NYC). The official opening night was Thursday, February 6 at 6:30PM. Tickets are available online at SheenCenter.org, by phone at 212-219-3132, or in-person at The Sheen Center box office Monday to Friday noon to 5PM and one hour before performances.
Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Lia Romeo
Tom Galantich and Kate Goehring
Tom Galantich, Kate Goehring , Lia Romeo, Melissa Gilbert, Mark Moses, Adrienne Campbell-Holt
Melissa Gilbert, Mark Moses, Donna Murphy
Melissa Gilbert, Mark Moses, and Randy Rainbow
Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Ben Levi Ross
Larry Rogowsky, Amber Ardolino
Erica Miller and Quintin James
Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Melissa Gilbert, Mark Moses and Lia Romeo