Video: Melissa Gilbert Talks Off-Broadway's STILL on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

In Melissa Gilbert's view, Still could not be arriving at a more relevant moment. "This story is so timely and perfect for right now," the performer said of the new play, which officially opens off-Broadway in February.

"It's about a couple who were together 30 years ago but now have reconnected and are beginning a new romance. And then, throughout the course of the play, they find out that they are on politically polar opposite sides," Gilbert explained on a visit to Good Morning America.

Gilbert noted that the play also depicts the reality of having a vibrant love life over the age of 60, which is not always represented in media. Also in the interview, Gilbert discusses the classic series Little House on the Prairie and its legacy, along with her apparel and clothing business Modern Prairie. Watch the conversation now.

The Colt Coeur production of Still by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, stars Melissa Gilbert and Mark Moses. The 8-week return engagement is now playing at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Loreto Theater. The official opening night is Thursday, February 6 at 6:30PM.

Still is a funny yet heart-wrenching story for anyone who has ever wondered “what if?”. Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot one another. Now, they are getting a second chance at first love. Single, and frustrated with dating apps, they are ready to try again. But Mark has an agenda and Helen has a secret that could derail his plans.

