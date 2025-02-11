Video: Melissa Gilbert Discusses the Politics of Off-Broadway's STILL on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday, Melissa Gilbert joined The View to discuss the new off-Broadway play Still. The show, now playing at The Sheen Center, revolves around a romance between two people who hold opposing political views. The show questions if such a thing is feasible in today's divided world, though Gilbert says the answer is not explicitly given.

"We ask the question and we leave it dangling because it is so difficult," she explained on the show. "If it's this difficult in the larger universe for us to all get along, imagine in an intimate relationship," she added, teasing also sharing that one of the characters in the play is running for congress, which only further complicates their dilemma.

Also in the interview, Gilbert talked about her own experiences in congress, Little House on the Prairie, and more. Watch the conversation now.

The Colt Coeur production of Still by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, stars Melissa Gilbert and Mark Moses. The 8-week return engagement is now playing at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture’s Loreto Theater.

Still is a funny yet heart-wrenching story for anyone who has ever wondered “what if?”. Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot one another. Now, they are getting a second chance at first love. Single, and frustrated with dating apps, they are ready to try again. But Mark has an agenda and Helen has a secret that could derail his plans.

