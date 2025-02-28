Photos: Pamela Moller Kareman and Mary Steenburgen Honored At Neighborhood Playhouse Gala

The evening brought out a number of special guests, Ted Danson, Candice Bergen, Diane Lane, Christopher Meloni, Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, and more.
Last night, The Neighborhood Playhouse honored esteemed alums Mary Steenburgen and Pamela Moller Kareman with the inaugural Sanford Meisner Award. Check out photos from the event.
The evening brought out a number of special guests, including Ted Danson, Candice Bergen, Diane Lane, Christopher Meloni, Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, Heather Randall, Andrew Leeds, Peter Friedman, Mark Goodman, Brenda Vaccaro, Broadway’s Cady Huffman and Sierra Boggess, and Living Colors frontman Cory Glover.
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
Pamela Moller Kareman, Mary Steenburgen
Pamela Moller Kareman
Pamela Moller Kareman, Matt McCoy
Tom Steward and Heather Herrandall
Christopher Meloni, Ashley Atkinson
Sherie Rene Scott, Stefan Odafre, and Sierra Boggess
R.L. Stine, Matt Stine, Helen Park
David Marino
Matt McCoy, Pamela Moller Kareman, Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson
Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson, Diane Lane
Mark and Jill Goodman
Ashley Atkinson
The Board of The Neighborhood Playhouse
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Sherie Rene Scott, Stefan Odefre, Sierra Boggess
Videos