Photos: Pamela Moller Kareman and Mary Steenburgen Honored At Neighborhood Playhouse Gala

By: Feb. 28, 2025
Last night, The Neighborhood Playhouse honored esteemed alums Mary Steenburgen and Pamela Moller Kareman with the inaugural Sanford Meisner Award. Check out photos from the event.

The evening brought out a number of special guests, including Ted Danson, Candice Bergen, Diane Lane, Christopher Meloni, Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, Heather Randall, Andrew Leeds, Peter Friedman, Mark Goodman, Brenda Vaccaro, Broadway’s Cady Huffman and Sierra Boggess, and Living Colors frontman Cory Glover.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

John Patrick Shanley

Pamela Moller Kareman, Mary Steenburgen

Pamela Moller Kareman

Pamela Moller Kareman, Matt McCoy

Mary Steenburgen

Tom Steward and Heather Herrandall

Christopher Meloni, Ashley Atkinson

Candice Bergen

Sherie Rene Scott, Stefan Odafre, and Sierra Boggess

R.L. Stine, Matt Stine, Helen Park

Peter Friedman

David Marino

Sherie Rene Scott

Christopher Meloni

Matt McCoy, Pamela Moller Kareman, Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson

Mary Steenburgen, Ted Danson, Diane Lane

Mark and Jill Goodman

Ashley Atkinson

The Board of The Neighborhood Playhouse

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Sierra Boggess

Sherie Rene Scott, Stefan Odefre, Sierra Boggess

Cady Huffman

Brenda Vaccaro

Andrew Leeds

