Photos: Pamela Moller Kareman and Mary Steenburgen Honored At Neighborhood Playhouse Gala

Last night, The Neighborhood Playhouse honored esteemed alums Mary Steenburgen and Pamela Moller Kareman with the inaugural Sanford Meisner Award. Check out photos from the event.

The evening brought out a number of special guests, including Ted Danson, Candice Bergen, Diane Lane, Christopher Meloni, Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, Heather Randall, Andrew Leeds, Peter Friedman, Mark Goodman, Brenda Vaccaro, Broadway’s Cady Huffman and Sierra Boggess, and Living Colors frontman Cory Glover.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland



John Patrick Shanley

