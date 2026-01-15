Photos: Noah Galvin, Caroline Aaron and More in THE RESERVOIR Rehearsals

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at rehearsal photos for The Reservoir, being presented in a co-production with Atlantic Theater Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

The piece is written by Jake Brasch and directed by Shelley Butler. The cast features Caroline Aaron, Heidi Armbruster, Noah Galvin, Atlantic & EST Ensemble Member Peter Maloney, Atlantic Ensemble Member Mary Beth Peil, Matthew Saldívar and Chip Zien.



The Reservoir begins performances on Thursday, February 5th and opens on Tuesday, February 24th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 15th.



Josh’s life is a mess. He’s moved home to Denver to get sober, but after years of drinking, the fog in his brain won’t lift. Struggling with memory loss, confusion, and shame, he finds himself strangely in step with his four aging grandparents. The Reservoir is a funny, human play about memory, recovery, and the joys of cross-generational connection.

The Reservoir will feature sets by Takeshi Kata, costumes by Sara Ryung Clement, lights by Jiyoung Chang, sound & original music by Kate Marvin, casting by The Telsey Office: Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Michelle Bosch will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

