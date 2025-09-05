Photos: Michelle Clunie and Megan Fellows in PEN PALS Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pen Pals has returned to the DR2 Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas, Pen Pals features a dazzling rotating cast and celebrates the enduring power of friendship through handwritten letters exchanged over five decades. Queer as Folk’s Michelle Cluni and Anne of Green Gable’s Megan Fellows are performing through September 14 at the DR2.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals invites audiences into the lives of Bernie and Mags—two women whose bond, forged in adolescence, endures for decades without them ever meeting in person. A story of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between friends, Pen Pals is as poignant as it is powerful.

Michelle Clunie is widely known for playing Melanie Marcus in "Queer as Folk." She starred in The Mercy Seat, earning a Backstage Readers’ Choice Award, and wrote and starred in the Off-Broadway play Us. Her TV credits include "Teen Wolf," "Make It or Break It," and the upcoming thriller Buried Truths.

Megan Follows starred as Anne in Anne of Green Gables and as Queen Catherine de’ Medici in "Reign." Her credits include Silver Bullet, Inherit the Wind, and stage roles at Stratford Festival, Tarragon Theatre, and Soulpepper. She has directed for Netflix, Hallmark, and CBC, and her film Stealing the Sky is currently touring festivals.

Rotating Cast Schedule:



SEPT 17 – SEPT 28: Sharna Burgess and Paige Davis

OCT 1 – OCT 12: Kathleen Chalfant and Ellen McLaughlin

OCT 15 – OCT 26: Kate Burton & Pauletta Pearson Washington

OCT 29 – NOV 9: Catherine Curtin & Marcia Cross

NOV 12 – NOV 23: Sharon Lawrence & Maureen McCormick

DEC 10 – DEC 21: Donna Lynne Champlin & Emily Skinner