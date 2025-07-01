Photos: MR. PUPPY THE MUSICAL World Premiere Cast in Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of Mr. Puppy The Musical, a heartwarming and high-spirited new show inspired by the beloved apparel brand, will play a strictly limited 16-performance run from Sunday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at AMT Theater. See rehearsal photos here!

The production will star Joseph Keegan in the title role of Mr. Puppy, the adventurous toy dog who defies the odds to chase his dream of seeing the world beyond the toy store shelf. Joining him is a dynamic and diverse ensemble cast who will bring to life a parade of vibrant characters, colorful cultures, and musical moments, including Kyle Jack as Kimba / Yohan / Toy Bear, Anja Vasa as Nehal / Marie, Beatriz Coronel as Alejandra / Aline, and Mariko Kai as Keiko. Standbys include Angela Zhang, Liana Kurogi, and Daniel Braaten.

Mr. Puppy The Musical is the story of a curious toy dog with big dreams. Though stuck on a toy store shelf, Mr. Puppy dreams of adventure and wants to see the world. When other toys try to discourage his dream, he bravely follows his heart and makes a daring escape in a toy flying balloon. Outside, he discovers an exciting world of fantastic cultures and amazing music. It's a heartwarming tale and an exciting multi-cultural experience for audiences of all ages. Mr. Puppy The Musical is a celebration of chasing your dreams and the thrill of discovering a beautiful world!

Directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran Jonathan S. Cerullo, the creative team also includes Joshua Warner (Scenic Design), Angelina Avallone (Costume Design), Stacey Boggs (Lighting Design), Carla Costabile (Sound Engineering), and Wendy Ann Gardner (Property and Puppet Design). Saul Nache serves as Musical Director, with Sydney Weiser as Assistant to the Director, Connor Kopko as Production Stage Manager, and Helene Galek as Casting Director. General Management is provided by Starry Night Productions.

