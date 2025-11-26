Jamie Allan's AMAZE Extends For The Second Time At New World Stages

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jamie Allan's Amaze has announced a new block of tickets will go on-sale on December 4, 2025, for performances through May 24, 2026, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) in New York City. Originally extended through February 22, 2026, the production has been extended for a second time due to its continued popularity.

Jamie Allan's theatrical storytelling lies at the heart of Amaze, where breathtaking, high-tech wizardry elevates the art of magic and illusion. Since its July debut in New York, the show has captivated sold-out audiences, drawing praise from critics, colleagues, and influencers alike.

“New York has always been a dream for me,” says magician Jamie Allan. “The energy here is electric — it challenges you to keep creating, and to push magic further than ever before. I'm thrilled we get to stay and share Amaze with even more audiences through 2026.”

The international phenomenon who stunned audiences in London's prestigious West End, where it was a Times Critic's Pick, also became Chicago's highest-selling magic show of all time.

Acclaimed for his pioneering fusion of magic and technology, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and shattered box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagician on British TV in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his groundbreaking approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, lasers, 3D video mapping, and interactive media to engage and amaze his audiences.



The creative team is comprised of co-creators Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond, featured artist Natalia Love, director Jonathan Goodwin, Richard Young (Illusion Director), and Damien Stanton (Set Designer). It is produced by Corey Ross, executive producer is Steve Sterling, creative consultant and understudy is Harry De Cruz, senior creative designer is Clare Nordbruch, Greg Frewin is Illusion Production Manager, Creature Effects are by Axtell Expressions, Graphic Design & Photography is by Ingenious Design UK, and Illusion Fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin, and Willie Kennedy.



Amaze is recommended for ages 6 to 106, and runs two hours with one intermission. Please note, the production features haze, loud noises, and very powerful magic. Harry DeCruz will perform in place of Jamie Allan at select performances. Tickets are available at amazemagic.com.