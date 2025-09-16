AMAZE Extends at New World Stages Due To Popular Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to early popular demand, Amaze has announced an extension through February 22, 2026, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

Jamie Allan's theatrical storytelling and jaw dropping high-tech mastery of the arts of magic and illusion has been delighting sell-out audiences since its debut in July. Critics, colleagues, and influencers have showered the production with superlatives.

Combining state-of-the-art technology and theatricality with unique conjuring techniques, Amaze is a story-driven show that puts the wonder of magic directly into the hands of the audience as they become part of the magic.

Known around the world as an innovative and ground-breaking high-tech magician, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagician on British TV in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his unique approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, lasers, 3D video mapping, and interactive media to engage and amaze his audiences.

The creative team is comprised of co-creators Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond; featured artist Natalia Love; director Jonathan Goodwin; Richard Young (Illusion Director) and Damien Stanton (Set Designer). It is produced by Corey Ross; executive producer is Steve Sterling; creative consultant and understudy is Harry De Cruz; senior creative designer is Clare Nordbruch, Greg Frewin is Illusion Production Manager; Creature Effects are by Axtell Expressions; Graphic Design & Photography is by Ingenious Design UK and Illusion Fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin and Willie Kennedy.