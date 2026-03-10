Jamie Allan's AMAZE Extends For a Third Time Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jamie Allan’s Amaze will extend for a third time due to popular demand, with performances available now through September 6, 2026, at New World Stages in New York City.

Amaze recently celebrated its 300th performance on February 28, 2026. Come July 2026, the production will surpass one year at the venue.

Jamie Allan’s theatrical storytelling lies at the heart of Amaze, where breathtaking, high-tech wizardry elevates the art of magic and illusion. Since its July debut in New York, the show has captivated sold-out audiences, drawing praise from critics, colleagues, and influencers alike.

“I’m incredibly grateful to New York audiences for their support of Amaze,” says creator Jamie Allan. “Sharing my story in the city I’ve always dreamed of performing in is a gift.”

“Amaze is a must-see production for its heartfelt story and incredible magic,” says Corey Ross, CEO of Starvox Entertainment. “We’re grateful for the continued enthusiasm from audiences that has made this third extension possible.”

The international phenomenon that stunned audiences in London’s prestigious West End, where it was a Times Critic’s Pick, also became Chicago’s highest-selling magic show of all time.

Acclaimed for his pioneering fusion of magic and technology, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and shattered box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagician on British TV in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his groundbreaking approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, lasers, 3D video mapping, and interactive media to engage and amaze his audiences.

The creative team is comprised of co-creators Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond, featured artist Natalia Love, director Jonathan Goodwin, Richard Young (Illusion Director), and Damien Stanton (Set Designer). It is produced by Corey Ross, executive producer is Steve Sterling, creative consultant and understudy is Harry De Cruz, senior creative designer is Clare Nordbruch, Greg Frewin is Illusion Production Manager, Creature Effects are by Axtell Expressions, Graphic Design & Photography is by Ingenious Design UK, and Illusion Fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin, and Willie Kennedy.

Amaze is recommended for ages 6 to 106, and runs two hours with one intermission. Please note, the production features haze, loud noises, and very powerful magic. Harry DeCruz will perform in place of Jamie Allan at select performances.