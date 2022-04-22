Photos: Inside the Celebration For AMERICANO! at New World Stages
Opening night is rescheduled to Sunday, May 1 at 7PM.
Due to COVID-19 cases detected in the company, ¡Americano! paused performances this week and resumed on Monday, April 18. Opening night is rescheduled to Sunday, May 1 at 7PM.
The original opening night, April 21, was turned into a Special Audience Celebration and VIP Reception for the ¡Americano! company and invited guests. Executive producer, Chicanos Por La Causa, the most recognized and trusted provider of services to Latinos in Arizona, announced a scholarship initiative at the event.
¡Americano!, a new American musical, will play a limited engagement through June 19 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street.) Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.
¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
A Celebration of Americano!
Sergio Mejia (Choreographer)
Sergio Mejia and family
Laurie Frey and Kathleen Conry
Ryan Duncan-Ayala (Associate Producer)
Carrie Rodriguez (Composer)
Tony Valdovinos (Consulting Producer) and Carrie Rodriguez
Carrie Rodriguez and Bill DIck
Sergio Mejia and Carrie Rodriguez
Fernanda Santos (Co-Author) and Tony Valdovinos
Fernanda Santos, Tony Valdovinos and Flora Santos
Jonathan Rosenberg (Co-Author) and Ilene Kruger
Vomcet VanVleet (Managing Director Phoenix Theatre) and Michael Barnard (Director and Co-Author)
George Weisz and Leeza Weisz
Donna Trinkoff, Jonathan Rosenberg and Carrie Rodriguez
Carrie Rodriguez and Fernanda Santos
Flora Santos and Fernanda Santos
Chad Bentley and Sarah Bentley (Associate Producer)
Sarah Bentley and Ryan Duncan-Ayala
Harrison Mishkin and Keith Mishkin
Sergio Mejia and Eden Espinosa
Jason Rose (Lead Producer), Jordan Rose, Leeza Weisz and George Weisz
Sonia Monzano
Jamie Roderick (Lighting Designer)
Todd Phillips and Jessica Rossman
Sergio Mejia and Erik Hall (Assistant Choreographer)
Colleen Jennings-Roggensack and Casey Likes
Michael Barnard, Carrie Rodriguez and Sergio Mejia
Fernanda Santos, Jonathan Rosenberg, Tony Valdovinos, David Adams, Jason Rose, Michael Barnard, Carrie Rodriguez and Sergio Mejia
David Adams (CPLC)
Carrie Rodriguez
Ryan Reyes, Sean Ewing and The Cast of Americano!
Ryan Reyes, Lucas Coatney, Sean Ewing and The Cast of Americano!
The Cast of Americano!
The Cast of Americano!
The Cast of Americano!
The Cast of Americano!
The Cast of Americano!
The Cast of Americano!