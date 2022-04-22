Photos: Inside the Celebration For AMERICANO! at New World Stages

Due to COVID-19 cases detected in the company, ¡Americano! paused performances this week and resumed on Monday, April 18. Opening night is rescheduled to Sunday, May 1 at 7PM.

The original opening night, April 21, was turned into a Special Audience Celebration and VIP Reception for the ¡Americano! company and invited guests. Executive producer, Chicanos Por La Causa, the most recognized and trusted provider of services to Latinos in Arizona, announced a scholarship initiative at the event.

¡Americano!, a new American musical, will play a limited engagement through June 19 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street.) Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.

¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.

