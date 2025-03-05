Photos: Inside BTC's 2nd Annual BUILDING THE CHANGE Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, BTC held its 2nd Annual “Building the Change” Gala at the Rainbow Room in New York City. This event celebrated entertainment professionals working in theater, film, television, cultural institutions, and music. Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kara Young, and more.



The evening honored Phylicia Rashad (Award winning Actor, Director, Activist, Humanitarian) with the Lynn Nottage Bold Beacon Award, Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (Activist, Philanthropist, Producer) with the Poitier-Belafonte Award for Cultural Activism, John Gore Organization (leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide) with the inaugural BTC Visionally Ally Award, and Girl Be Heard (non-profit organization) with the Chadwick Boseman Change Maker Award.



Special performances included Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose and cast members from the Original Broadway Cast of Motown the Musical including Valisia LeKae, Charl Brown, Bryan Terrell Clark, Ryan Shaw, and Morgan James.

Photo credit: Marc Franklin

Comments