Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Healing TREE hosted their 9th Annual, star-studded Gala in New York City (as well as live-streamed online) on Saturday, September 28th. See photos from the event.

The in-person event was held, for the third year in a row, at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003), a legendary, 1847 mansion, treasure of the Gilded Age and National Historic Landmark. The Gala began at 7pm est, with VIP ticket holders arriving at 6pm est for a Private, Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception with Stars. Supporters unable to attend in person could view the live-stream at home on a Smart TV.

You can view the video of the livestream, by Lupo Blu Productions, see the event Program and more at www.healingtreenonprofit.org/gala.

This year's Gala featured familiar faces from Broadway, film and television. The lineup and special guests included Emmy-winner Lea DeLaria, Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee N'Kenge, Tony Nominee and Drama Desk Winner Jane Summerhays, and Theatre World Winner Kevin Kilner. Broadway's Tiffany Mann, Paige Smallwood and Matthew Sims, Jr. as well as television's Annie Hagg (and her band Annie Hagg and the High Kicks) and Adam Irigoyen and Best-selling author Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D. also performed and spoke. Josh Kight Music Directed. Healing TREE Founding Executive + Artistic Director Marissa Ghavami also performed and produced the event alongside Janelle Yull who co-produced.

This event supported Healing TREE's life-saving work continuing another year. Guests joined in this elegant evening featuring fantastic entertainment, delectable food and drinks, an exclusive auction, and a chance to learn first-hand about Healing TREE's transformative programs. All in-person tickets included a 3-course, plated dinner and open bar. There was a red carpet entrance and the attire was creative cocktail to black tie. There was an online auction from September 21st through the event. Items ranged from travel destinations, to coachings with Broadway performers, self care items, restaurant gift certificates, books and much more.

Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) advocates healing from abuse and trauma rather than coping with the symptoms, in order to transform lives and, ultimately, society. They achieve this by providing trauma-focused resources and education and by producing and partnering with relevant film, television, and theatre, empowering the social change necessary to create a healing movement. To learn more about Healing TREE and the programming this Gala supported, please see: https://bit.ly/htlinkssheet2024. You can donate to support Healing TREE's life-saving work at: bit.ly/htdonate.

Photo Credit: Alexander Rivero Photography

