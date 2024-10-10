News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More

The in-person event was held, for the third year in a row, at The Players.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image

LATEST NEWS

WHAT DOESN'T KILL YOU Extends at 59E59
Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More
New Light Theater Project to Present World Premiere of ROOM 1214
Red Bull Theater to Present Reading of SARDANAPALUS By Lord Byron

 

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Healing TREE hosted their 9th Annual, star-studded Gala in New York City (as well as live-streamed online) on Saturday, September 28th. See photos from the event.

The in-person event was held, for the third year in a row, at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003), a legendary, 1847 mansion, treasure of the Gilded Age and National Historic Landmark. The Gala began at 7pm est, with VIP ticket holders arriving at 6pm est for a Private, Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception with Stars. Supporters unable to attend in person could view the live-stream at home on a Smart TV.

You can view the video of the livestream, by Lupo Blu Productions, see the event Program and more at www.healingtreenonprofit.org/gala.

This year's Gala featured familiar faces from Broadway, film and television. The lineup and special guests included Emmy-winner Lea DeLaria, Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee N'Kenge, Tony Nominee and Drama Desk Winner Jane Summerhays, and Theatre World Winner Kevin Kilner. Broadway's Tiffany MannPaige Smallwood and Matthew Sims, Jr. as well as television's Annie Hagg (and her band Annie Hagg and the High Kicks) and Adam Irigoyen and Best-selling author Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D. also performed and spoke. Josh Kight Music Directed. Healing TREE Founding Executive + Artistic Director Marissa Ghavami also performed and produced the event alongside Janelle Yull who co-produced.

This event supported Healing TREE's life-saving work continuing another year. Guests joined in this elegant evening featuring fantastic entertainment, delectable food and drinks, an exclusive auction, and a chance to learn first-hand about Healing TREE's transformative programs. All in-person tickets included a 3-course, plated dinner and open bar. There was a red carpet entrance and the attire was creative cocktail to black tie. There was an online auction from September 21st through the event. Items ranged from travel destinations, to coachings with Broadway performers, self care items, restaurant gift certificates, books and much more. 

Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) advocates healing from abuse and trauma rather than coping with the symptoms, in order to transform lives and, ultimately, society. They achieve this by providing trauma-focused resources and education and by producing and partnering with relevant film, television, and theatre, empowering the social change necessary to create a healing movement. To learn more about Healing TREE and the programming this Gala supported, please see: https://bit.ly/htlinkssheet2024. You can donate to support Healing TREE's life-saving work at: bit.ly/htdonate.

Photo Credit: Alexander Rivero Photography

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More ImagePaige Smallwood, Josh Kight, Matthew Sims, Jr., Kevin Kilner, Adam Irigoyen, Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D., Marissa Ghavami, Jane Summerhays, N'Kenge, Lea DeLaria

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Adam Irigoyen, Tiffany Mann, Kevin Kilner, Matthew Sims, Jr., Paige Smallwood, Lea DeLaria, Marissa Ghavami, N'Kenge

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Adam Irigoyen, Lea DeLaria, Tiffany Mann, Kevin Kilner, Matthew Sims, Jr., Joanna Pickering, Marissa Ghavami, N'Kenge, Paige Smallwood

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Majid Ghavami, Lea DeLaria, Marissa Ghavami, Debbie Ghavami, Paige Smallwood, Kevin Kilner

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Lea DeLaria, Kevin Kilner

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Debbie Ghavami, Marissa Ghavami, Majid Ghavami

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Annie Hagg and the High Kicks; Pat Brennan, Seth Myers, Annie Hagg, Izaak Mills

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Ariana Sarfarazi, Katy Pfaffl, Shiva Kiani

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Marissa Ghavami, Dr. Jessica Means

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Joanna Pickering, N'Kenge

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Oswald Rodriguez, Casey McSherry

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D., Atash Yaghmaian

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Marissa Ghavami, Adrienne Rose White

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Adrienne Rose White, Marianne Wolk, Richard Horwitz

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Jessica Mastro, Chris K. Daniels

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Eve Austin

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Ren Dara Santiago, Marissa Ghavami, Lauren Sowa

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Shannon Arnold, Carmen Mitchell

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Dominic Priscu, Dr. Renee Rosiecki

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Presenting Sponsor Representatives from Otsuka with Marissa Ghavami

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Dominic Priscu, Dr. Renee Rosiecki, Kristin Sahy, Matthew Sicheri

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Presenting Sponsor Representatives from Sbaiti & Company

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image

Natalie Louise and Lindsey Dresbach

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Dr. Jessica Means

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Annie Hagg

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Gala Auction Table

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Gala Audience

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Kevin Kilner

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Arcoiris Sandoval, Lea DeLaria, Dylan Shamat

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Marissa Ghavami, Immanuel Williams

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Adam Irigoyen

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Josh Kight

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Josh Kight, Paige Smallwood, Immanuel Williams

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Josh Kight, Matthew Sims, Jr. Immanuel Williams

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D.

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Lea DeLaria, Immanuel Williams

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Josh Kight, Tiffany Mann, Immanuel Williams

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Jeremy Yaddaw, Marissa Ghavami

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
N'Kenge, Immanuel Williams

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More Image
Kevin Kilner



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos