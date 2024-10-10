Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Healing TREE Gala With Lea DeLaria, N'Kenge and More

The in-person event was held, for the third year in a row, at The Players.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Healing TREE hosted their 9th Annual, star-studded Gala in New York City (as well as live-streamed online) on Saturday, September 28th. See photos from the event.
The in-person event was held, for the third year in a row, at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003), a legendary, 1847 mansion, treasure of the Gilded Age and National Historic Landmark. The Gala began at 7pm est, with VIP ticket holders arriving at 6pm est for a Private, Pre-Gala Cocktail Reception with Stars. Supporters unable to attend in person could view the live-stream at home on a Smart TV.
You can view the video of the livestream, by Lupo Blu Productions, see the event Program and more at www.healingtreenonprofit.org/gala.
This year's Gala featured familiar faces from Broadway, film and television. The lineup and special guests included Emmy-winner Lea DeLaria, Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominee N'Kenge, Tony Nominee and Drama Desk Winner Jane Summerhays, and Theatre World Winner Kevin Kilner. Broadway's Tiffany Mann, Paige Smallwood and Matthew Sims, Jr. as well as television's Annie Hagg (and her band Annie Hagg and the High Kicks) and Adam Irigoyen and Best-selling author Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D. also performed and spoke. Josh Kight Music Directed. Healing TREE Founding Executive + Artistic Director Marissa Ghavami also performed and produced the event alongside Janelle Yull who co-produced.
This event supported Healing TREE's life-saving work continuing another year. Guests joined in this elegant evening featuring fantastic entertainment, delectable food and drinks, an exclusive auction, and a chance to learn first-hand about Healing TREE's transformative programs. All in-person tickets included a 3-course, plated dinner and open bar. There was a red carpet entrance and the attire was creative cocktail to black tie. There was an online auction from September 21st through the event. Items ranged from travel destinations, to coachings with Broadway performers, self care items, restaurant gift certificates, books and much more.
Healing TREE (Trauma Resources, Education & Entertainment) advocates healing from abuse and trauma rather than coping with the symptoms, in order to transform lives and, ultimately, society. They achieve this by providing trauma-focused resources and education and by producing and partnering with relevant film, television, and theatre, empowering the social change necessary to create a healing movement. To learn more about Healing TREE and the programming this Gala supported, please see: https://bit.ly/htlinkssheet2024. You can donate to support Healing TREE's life-saving work at: bit.ly/htdonate.
Photo Credit: Alexander Rivero Photography
Paige Smallwood, Josh Kight, Matthew Sims, Jr., Kevin Kilner, Adam Irigoyen, Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D., Marissa Ghavami, Jane Summerhays, N'Kenge, Lea DeLaria
Adam Irigoyen, Tiffany Mann, Kevin Kilner, Matthew Sims, Jr., Paige Smallwood, Lea DeLaria, Marissa Ghavami, N'Kenge
Adam Irigoyen, Lea DeLaria, Tiffany Mann, Kevin Kilner, Matthew Sims, Jr., Joanna Pickering, Marissa Ghavami, N'Kenge, Paige Smallwood
Majid Ghavami, Lea DeLaria, Marissa Ghavami, Debbie Ghavami, Paige Smallwood, Kevin Kilner
Debbie Ghavami, Marissa Ghavami, Majid Ghavami
Annie Hagg and the High Kicks; Pat Brennan, Seth Myers, Annie Hagg, Izaak Mills
Ariana Sarfarazi, Katy Pfaffl, Shiva Kiani
Marissa Ghavami, Dr. Jessica Means
Joanna Pickering, N'Kenge
Oswald Rodriguez, Casey McSherry
Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D., Atash Yaghmaian
Marissa Ghavami, Adrienne Rose White
Adrienne Rose White, Marianne Wolk, Richard Horwitz
Jessica Mastro, Chris K. Daniels
Eve Austin
Ren Dara Santiago, Marissa Ghavami, Lauren Sowa
Shannon Arnold, Carmen Mitchell
Dominic Priscu, Dr. Renee Rosiecki
Presenting Sponsor Representatives from Otsuka with Marissa Ghavami
Dominic Priscu, Dr. Renee Rosiecki, Kristin Sahy, Matthew Sicheri
Presenting Sponsor Representatives from Sbaiti & Company
Natalie Louise and Lindsey Dresbach
Dr. Jessica Means
Annie Hagg
Gala Auction Table
Gala Audience
Arcoiris Sandoval, Lea DeLaria, Dylan Shamat
Marissa Ghavami, Immanuel Williams
Adam Irigoyen
Josh Kight, Paige Smallwood, Immanuel Williams
Josh Kight, Matthew Sims, Jr. Immanuel Williams
Jamie+ Marich, Ph.D.
Lea DeLaria, Immanuel Williams
Josh Kight, Tiffany Mann, Immanuel Williams
Jeremy Yaddaw, Marissa Ghavami
N'Kenge, Immanuel Williams
