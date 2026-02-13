Photos: Get a First Look at HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first off-Broadway premiere of Hold On To Your Butts from theatre company Recent Cutbacks.

Taking place at SoHo Playhouse as part of the International Fringe Encore Series, 7 Feb–15 March 2026, it's a a two-person parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time, featuring sound effects from a live Foley artist.

Production images taken by JT Anderson, it captures the comedy, physical theatre and the wildly inventive use of simple props – from cardboard cut-outs, traffic cones and muffin tins – that brings the groundbreaking CGI of the iconic film to life in brilliantly lo-fi fashion. Truly a show fit for all the family!

The production is directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, developed with Kyle Schaefer , with acapella arrangements Kelsey Didion. The cast features Nick Abeel, Kerry Ipema, Natalie Rich, with foley by Blair Busbee, Kelly Robinson.