Photos: Get a First Look at HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS Off-Broadway

The cast features Nick Abeel, Kerry Ipema, Natalie Rich, with foley by Blair Busbee, Kelly Robinson.

By: Feb. 13, 2026

You can now get a first off-Broadway premiere of Hold On To Your Butts from theatre company Recent Cutbacks.

Taking place at SoHo Playhouse as part of the International Fringe Encore Series, 7 Feb–15 March 2026, it's a a two-person parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time, featuring sound effects from a live Foley artist. 

Production images taken by JT Anderson, it captures the comedy, physical theatre and the wildly inventive use of simple props – from cardboard cut-outs, traffic cones and muffin tins – that brings the groundbreaking CGI of the iconic film to life in brilliantly lo-fi fashion. Truly a show fit for all the family! 

The production is directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker, developed with Kyle Schaefer , with acapella arrangements Kelsey Didion. The cast features Nick Abeel, Kerry Ipema, Natalie Rich, with foley by Blair Busbee, Kelly Robinson.

Kelly Robinson

Natalie Rich and Nick Abeel

Natalie Rich and Nick Abeel

Natalie Rich and Nick Abeel

Kelly Robinson with Natalie Rich and Nick Abeel




