Photos: First Rehearsal of The York Theatre's GOTTA DANCE With American Dance Machine

THE YORK THEATRE and AMERICAN DANCE MACHINE, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, present GOTTA DANCE, Co-Directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins (Producing Artistic Director of American Dance Machine for the 21st Century) and Randy Skinner (42nd Street, White Christmas, Dames at Sea). Check out photos from inside the show's first rehearsal.

GOTTA DANCE features inspired reconstructions from classic musicals such as West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Singin’ in the Rain, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, and more, brought to life by some of Broadway’s most dazzling dancers. This joyous production pays tribute to the choreographers who shaped Broadway and Hollywood, including Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, Gene Kelly, Michael Bennett, Susan Stroman, Billy Wilson, and others. Experience the steps and spirit that have defined generations of dance in a performance bursting with energy, heart, and Broadway brilliance.

The incredible cast of dancers includes Jessica Lee Goldyn, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Afra Hines, Jess LeProtto, Kendall Leshanti, Drew Minard, Georgina Pazcoguin, Samantha Siegel, Taylor Stanley, and Blake Zelesnikar.

The production features lighting design by Ken Billington, costume design by Marlene Hamm, sound design by Peter Brucker, scenic coordination by Noah Glaister, projection design by Brian Staton, and props supervision by Rich Klinger. The production also features casting by Jason Styres / The Casting Collaborative, production stage management by Nicole Caroselli, assistant stage management by Meg Meschino, production management by Kyle Schuller, vocal direction by Matt Lowy, and music direction by Eugene Gwozdz. Marketing by Innoruptiv. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

GOTTA DANCE plays through Sunday, December 28: Tickets are $29-$54 and available at https://www.yorktheatre.org/gotta-dance or by calling 862-235-0938. For groups of 10+ please contact Carol Ostrow at 212-265-8500. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the theater an hour prior to the performance. Running Time: 90 minutes