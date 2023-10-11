Photos: First Look at THE PICHER PROJECT at Dixon Place

The production opened on September 30 and runs through October 21 in a limited engagement at Dixon Place.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Exequtive Entertainment and Dixon Place proudly present the world premiere of THE PICHER PROJECT, conceived and directed by Quentin Madia, with music, book and lyrics by Quentin Madia and Lauren Pelaia. Additional Materials by Alex Knezevic. THE PICHER PROJECT opened on September 30 and runs through October 21 in a limited engagement at Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street) in New York City. Check out all new photos below!

Welcome to Picher, Oklahoma, the EPA’s #1 Superfund site, the most toxic place in America. Forced with the prospect of losing their homes, this once thriving mining town must confront its political divides, complicated history, and the mysterious illnesses plaguing its citizens in this poignant new musical inspired by real life events. Based on interviews, personal stories, and the often forgotten experience of the Quapaw Nation, and featuring a bluegrass and folk infused original score, THE PICHER PROJECT forces us to reckon with our past and take responsibility for our future.

“The Picher Project is a story about humanity and all of its complexities - be it loss, love, pride or the deep yearning we all feel for a home. At a time when protecting our earth is so crucial, The Picher Project lends a voice to the silenced story that is still ongoing, a story in which we can all see a bit of ourselves,” says Lauren Pelaia.

Quentin Madia adds, “The Picher Project aims to be more than just a musical - it is a call to action: a spark that should ignite audiences to take a moment to examine how we live, how we treat the earth, and one another. Picher isn’t an isolated incident, and we can learn a lot from the complicated story, and hopefully lead a better life because of it.”

The cast includes Bart Shatto (War Paint & Les Miserables on Broadway), Kimberly JaJuan (Ragtime & Marie Christine on Broadway), Jade Amber (Pretty Woman National Tour), Cat Greenfield, Tora Nogami Alexander, Alex Schecter (The Office! A Musical parody), Jasper Burger, Fin Moulding, Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde National Tour), Tony Carrubba (Chicago 25th Anniversary National Tour), Jianzi Colón-Soto (She Persisted at Atlantic), Brett Parker Dixon, Jenna Drahota, Ricky Francese, Rene Henry, Calvin Knegten, Patricia M. Lawrence, Bradley Lewis (Flying Bird’s Diary at Long Wharf), Joe Rumi and Stephen White.

The creative team includes Lauren Pelaia and Irene Westfall (Music Directors), Maren Prophit (Scenic & Props Design), Saawan Tiwari (Costume Design), Travis Wright (Sound Design), Quentin Madia (Light & Projection Design), Rebecca L. Johnston (Production Stage Manager), Téa Einsarsen (Associate Director) and Angela Lopes (Assistant Stage Manager).

Produced by Exequtive Entertainment (https://www.exequtiveentertainmentllc.com) and Dixon Place (https://dixonplace.org). The production team includes Angelica Gorga (Assistant Producer), Mark Scoff (Marketing Director), Meghan Chacalos (Social Media), Katie Cozzi (Graphic Design) and Gracie Esmonde (Company Manager).

Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm with an additional show on Sunday, October 15 at 6pm. Dark October 12. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 35 minutes including intermission. Tickets are $37 in advance, $42 at the door. Student/senior tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
 

Photo Credit: Michael Hull

Photos: First Look at THE PICHER PROJECT at Dixon Place

