Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for NAATCO'S OUT OF TIME at The Public Theater

Jan. 20, 2022  

The Public and The National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) join forces in presenting OUT OF TIME, a collection of brand-new monologues by five award-winning Asian American playwrights, performed by an ensemble of actors all over the age of 60. Conceived and directed by Obie Award-winning director Les Waters and commissioned by NAATCO, OUT OF TIME is a theatrical tapestry exploring age, memory, parenthood, and identity in moving new works by writers Jaclyn Backhaus, Sam Chanse, Mia Chung, Naomi Iizuka, and Anna Ouyang Moench.

Check out photos below!

The seasoned cast of OUT OF TIME includes Mia Katigbak (Ena; NAATCO Co-Founder and Actor-Manager), Glenn Kubota (Taki), Page Leong (Woman), Natsuko Ohama (Leonie), and Rita Wolf (Carla).

OUT OF TIME features scenic design by dots, costume design by Mariko Ohigashi, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Fabian Obispo, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie. Kasson Marroquin serves as production stage manager and Narissa Agustin as stage manager.

Photo credit: Yuko Kudo

Natsuko Ohama and Peter Kim

Mia Katigbak and Peter Kim

Peter Kim and Rita Wolf

The cast

Members of the cast and creative team

Mia Katigbak and Peter Kim

Page Leong

Natsuko Ohama, Peter Kim, and Glenn Kubota

Rita Wolf, Natsuko Ohama, and Les Waters

Peter Kim, Rita Wolf, and Glenn Kubota


