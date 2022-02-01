Photos: First Look at NOTHING'S PLENTY FOR ME at Theatre Row

The Xoregos Performing Company presents Nothing's Plenty for Me, a world premiere dramedy about the importance of climate action written by Raymond Fortunato. Shela Xoregos directs a cast of five, including Marie Dinolan, Alexa Elmy, Dylan LaRay, Cole Mathewson, and Gaia Visnar. Thirteen performances will be staged at Studio Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in New York City from Friday, January 28 to Sunday, February 13, 2022. Climate change and creative team/cast talkbacks with special guests will be held after Thursday performances.

With $500 million at stake, five clashing environmentalists are determined to cut their carbon footprint by 80%. But time is running out. Fights, romances and art bloom as they move into one dorm room together, vowing to live without chocolate cake, hair dye, alcohol and other necessities for three months. Can they do it? Could you? This premiere dramedy is written by Raymond Fortunato, directed by Shela Xoregos, and aided and abetted by Olivia LoVerde's lighting, Taylor Curry's colorful costumes and Vincent Gunn's blow-up mattress set.

Tickets are $35. Students/Seniors are $27 (+$2.50 restoration fee). Visit https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/nothings-plenty-for-me/ or call (212) 714-2442 x45.

Photo Credit: Asylbek Photo