Photos: First Look at Judy McLane, Josh Lamon & More in NOTES FROM NOW

Prospect Theater Company has released today production photos of the world premiere of Notes From Now.

Check out the photos below!



Directed and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, this brand-new musical anthology brings together songwriters from Broadway and beyond. Notes From Now is set for an official Opening Night on Thursday, March 10, with the strictly limited engagement set to run through Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 59E59 Theater (59 East 59th Street).



Notes From Now weaves together words and music to create a gallery of playful, provocative, and profound observations on the human journey. The line-up features newly-commissioned original songs created by 21 of today's brightest musical theater writers: Jay Adana; Troy Anthony; Masi Asare; Jeff Blumenkrantz; Georgie Castilla and Jaime Lozano; Gretchen Cryer; Tia DeShazor and Derrick Byars; Alexandra Elle and Stephen Schwartz; Adam Gwon; Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar; Peter Mills; Ryan Scott Oliver; Michelle J. Rodriguez; Angela Sclafani; Paulo K Tiról; and Amanda Yesnowitz and Deborah Abramson.



The cast features Ashley Blanchet (Waitress), Thani Brant, Darron Hayes, Josh Lamon (The Prom), Aline Mayagoitia (HBO's "Love Life"), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Judy McLane (Romeo & Bernadette), John Yi (Soft Power), with understudy support from Genesis Adelia Collado.



The creative team for Notes From Now includes scenic design by Riw Rakkulchon, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Shannon Clarke, sound design by Ben Scheff, and casting by Michael Cassara, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Emanuel.



Notes From Now offers a dynamic musical reflection of our contemporary world, spanning a wide range of song styles. Sean Peter Forte serves as Music Director. Macy Schmidt, recently named to Forbes '30 Under 30' music list for 2022, is the Supervising Orchestrator.



Notes From Now will play March 2 - 20, 2022 on the following performance schedule: Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 2pm. There are Wednesday matinees at 2pm on March 9 and March 16.



Tickets, starting at $35 for preview performances, are now available. Student Rush tickets and '30 & Under' Membership tickets are also available.