Photos: FIVE MODELS IN RUINS, 1981 at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 is currently producing Five Models in Ruins, 1981 â€“ a new play by Caitlin Saylor Stephens directed by Morgan Green. Get a first look at photos here!

The show is currently in previews and opens on Monday, May 5 at the Claire Tow Theater. Five Models in Ruins, 1981 features Stella Everett, Elizabeth Marvel, Maia Novi, Britne Oldford, Sarah Marie Rodriguez, and Madeline Wise.

The production features sets by Afsoon Pajoufar, costumes by Vasilija Zivanic, lighting by Cha See, and sound by Kathy Ruvuna. Â Kara Kaufman is the Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Â Marc J. FranklinÂ

