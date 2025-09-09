 tracker
Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night

Performances are now underway at The Asylum NYC.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
Exorcistic: The Rock Musical officially opened on Monday, September 8th at The Asylum NYC. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Written by Michael Shaw Fisher, who serves as the book writer, composer, and lyricist, the show stars Emma Hunton (Good Trouble) and a cast that throws themselves headfirst into the chaos. With its self-aware nods to horror classics, explosive live band, and over-the-top humor, every performance is as thrilling as it is hilarious.

The cast features Emma Hunton, Ethan Crystal, Jesse MerlinSteven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones and Hannah Bonnett

Special guest stars set to pop in include: Lance BassJaime CeperoNicci ClaspellGarrett ClaytonBrian Logan Dales, Deanna GiuliettiFrankie GrandeLena Hall, Ali Kresch, Charlene Incarnate, Lindsay Heather PearceSteven Taylor, Sophia Urista, Kirsten VangsnessNina WestMarissa Jaret WinokurEvan Rachel Wood and more.

One of the most exciting things about Exorcistic is its ever-changing lineup of celebrity guest stars—making each show a one-of-a-kind experience. The story follows a scrappy theater company trying to stage a parody of The Exorcist, chasing commercial success at all costs. But when their lead actress (Hunton) ends up genuinely possessed, things spiral into a delirious blend of comedy, horror, and absolute theatrical mayhem.

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jesse Merlin

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jamie Lynn Beatty

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leigh Wulff

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Emma Hunton

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Darren Criss

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Steven Cutts and Leigh Wulff

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Ethan Crystal

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Darren Criss and Michael Shaw Fisher

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Emma Hunton

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
The Cast of Exorcistic

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Emma Hunton

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Emma Hunton

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Michael Shaw Fisher

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Michael Shaw Fisher

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Michael Shaw Fisher and Alli Miller-Fisher

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Emma Hunton

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Steven Cutts

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Steven Cutts

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Ethan Crystal

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Ethan Crystal

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leigh Wulff

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leigh Wulff

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jamie Lynn Beatty

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Jamie Lynn Beatty

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leigh Wulff and Jamie Lynn Beatty

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Leigh Wulff and Jamie Lynn Beatty

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Darren Criss

Photos: EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Image
Darren Criss


