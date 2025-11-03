Photos: Drew Droege's MESSY WHITE GAYS Opens Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Messy White Gays, the brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, celebrated its opening night at The Duke on 42nd Street, followed by a party at the West Bank Café. See photos here!

Guests including Huma Abedin, Councilman Erik Bottcher, Jeff Hiller, Cheyenne Jackson, Michael R. Jackson, Josh Sharp, Stephanie Courtney, Dana Delany, Michael Urie and Ryan Spahn, Jessica Vosk, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Marti Gould Cummings and more got down and dirty, along with cast members Droege, Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Drew Reilly, Matt Steele, and Pete Zias, director Mike Donahue, and the whole messy gay team.

In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!

Photo credit: Shawn Salley