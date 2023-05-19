Photos: Debra Messing, Steve Buscemi, Crystal Lucas-Perry and More Turn Out For THE FEARS Opening Night

The production opened this week to a starry reception on its opening night that included Debra Messing, Crystal Lucas-Perry, B.D. Wong, Steve Buscemi and more!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 1 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
National Asian Artists Project To Hold 2023 Gala Benefit in Chinatown in June Photo 4 National Asian Artists Project To Hold 2023 Gala Benefit in Chinatown in June

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), makes his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant ("Sex and the City," People I Know). Five-time Tony Award winner John N. Hart Jr. (Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Once, The Band's Visit) serves as Executive Producer.

The production opened this week to a starry reception on its opening night that included Debra Messing, Crystal Lucas-Perry, B.D. Wong, Steve Buscemi and more!

The cast includes Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave, Some Kind of Wonderful, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Kerry Bishé (Argo, AMC's "Halt and Catch Fire," Showtime's "Penny Dreadful") Natalie Woolams-Torres (Tiny Beautiful Things, NBC's "Chicago Med" and "New Amsterdam"), and Jess Gabor ("The Machine," "Shameless"), Mehran Khaghani (HBO's "High Maintenance"), Carl Hendrick Louis (1984, NBC's "Manifest," Netflix's "Mindhunter"), and Robyn Peterson (Public Theater's Talk Radio, Pretty Woman, HBO's "The Sopranos"), Joe Joseph (The Kite Runner, The Band's Visit), Dee Pelletier (The Minutes, August: Osage County), Suni Reyes ("Detective Sully"), Britian Seibert (FX's "The Retreat").

The production began performances on April 26, 2023 and opened May 18, 2023 Off-Broadway at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street) for a limited engagement. Tickets are on sale at telecharge.com.

Every week at a Buddhist center in New York City, a diverse group of fractured souls share a commitment to eccentric yet restorative teachings providing solace from their personal turmoil. When their newest member shows up without knowing the rules, it sets off heated confrontations and deep meditations on how finding peace in a city of millions can be insanely hilarious.

Scenic design is by Jo Winiarski (HYPROV, Accidentally Brave). Costume design is by David C. Robinson (The Equalizer, The Perks of Being a Wallflower). Lighting design is by Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher, Cost of Living). Sound design is by Jane Shaw (I Was Most Alive With You, Men on Boats).

Production Stage Manager is Thom Gates. Casting is by Avy Kaufman and Daniel Franel, Avy Kaufman Casting. Production Management is by Sightline Productions. General management is by DR Theatrical Management.

The performance schedule is Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm, and matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

The Fears is produced by Steven Soderbergh and John N. Hart, Jr., Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

The Fears
The Company of The Fears

The Fears
John Hart Jr. and Constantine Baecher

The Fears
The Understudy Cast of The Fears

The Fears
Rafael Jordan

The Fears
Joe Joseph

The Fears
Suni Reyes

The Fears
B.D. Wong

The Fears
Beejan Land and Nina Rauche

The Fears
Wallace Shawn

The Fears
Crystal Lucas-Perry

The Fears
Karen Ho and Steve Buscemi

The Fears
Steve Buscemi

The Fears
Emma Sheanshang and Danal Grant

The Fears
Steven Soderbergh

The Fears
Debra Messing

The Fears
Jessy Hodges and Beck Bennett

The Fears
Tim Daly and Tea Leoni

The Fears
Britain Seibert

The Fears
Carl Hendrick Louise and Maddie Corman

The Fears
Carl Hendrick Louis, Danal Grant, Emma Sheanshang, Kerry Bishe

The Fears
Danal Grant, Emma Sheanshang, Kerry Bishe

The Fears
Robyn Peterson, Danal Grant, Emma Sheanshang, Jess Gabor

The Fears
The Company of The Fears

The Fears
Carl Hendrick Louis

The Fears
Mehran Khagani

The Fears
Natalie Woolams

The Fears
Maddie Corman

The Fears
Robyn Peterson

The Fears
Jess Gabor

The Fears
Kerry Bishe

The Fears
Kerry Bishe, Maddie Corman, Jess Gabor

The Fears
The Cast of The Fears

The Fears
Julie Halston

The Fears
Scott Elliott

The Fears
Josh Radnor



RELATED STORIES

Video: THE FEARS Cast Explains What the New Play Is All About Photo
Video: THE FEARS Cast Explains What the New Play Is All About

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant (“Sex and the City,” People I Know). The company of the play met the press this week! Check out photos of the event!

Photos: The Cast of Steven Soderbergh-Produced THE FEARS Meets The Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of Steven Soderbergh-Produced THE FEARS Meets The Press

Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant (“Sex and the City,” People I Know). The company of the play met the press this week! Check out photos of the event!


More Hot Stories For You

Jason Alexander and Jerome Robbins To Be Honored At The Actors' Temple, June 12Jason Alexander and Jerome Robbins To Be Honored At The Actors' Temple, June 12
Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater 555Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater 555
OUR LITTLE SECRET to Premiere At Playwrights Horizons in JuneOUR LITTLE SECRET to Premiere At Playwrights Horizons in June
FRIGID New York Extends MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! at The Kraine TheaterFRIGID New York Extends MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! at The Kraine Theater

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You