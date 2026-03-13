MOVIES TV MAYHEM to be Presented Off-Broadway at Theatre Row

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Movies TV Mayhem, an uproarious new play written by acclaimed production designer Dean Taucher, will have its world premiere production, directed by award winning theater artist Richard Caliban, April 23 May 9, at Theatre Row in New York City. Critics are welcome as of the first performance, which is also the official opening of the production.

The cast features Jason Hall, Grant Neale, and Oneika Phillips. This Off-Broadway play premiere, Movies TV Mayhem, offers a razor-sharp, darkly comedic lens on the entertainment industry, exposing the frenzied world behind the cameras where ambition collides with absurdity. The play takes place at the taping of a podcast about the film business. It follows a trio of embattled professionals as they navigate egos, shifting alliances, and moral compromises in pursuit of their next big hit. With biting satire and wit, Taucher’s script lampoons the power plays, high-stakes deals, and larger-than-life personalities that define the business, inviting audiences to laugh at the chaos and contemplate the cost of fame.

Stylishly staged and fast-paced, the play’s humor and pathos resonate with anyone who’s ever dreamed of making it in movies or television—or simply watched from the sidelines. Movies TV Mayhem is both an affectionate roast and an incisive critique, making it a must-see for Broadway fans and Hollywood hopefuls alike.