Photos: DIRECTORFEST 2022 Presents THE SEVENTEETH CHAPEL & A NUMBER

The Drama League has released new production images from DirectorFest 2022 - a festival spotlighting the art of contemporary stage directing by an exciting new generation of talent, featuring brand new productions led by its current Directing Fellows. These two new productions, The Seventeenth Chapel and A Number, are part of the second week of DirectorFest 2022, which is running through February 28, 2022 at A.R.T./NEW YORK THEATRES.

Check out photos below!

Aditi Brennan Kapil's The Seventeenth Chapel, directed by New York Directing Fellow Keenan Reena Dutt features Reya Sehgal and Lisha McKoy. Casting is by Judy Bowman, CSA and Casting Assistant Joe Piserchio. The Production Stage Manager is Sarah Samonte. Caryl Churchill's play A Number, directed by New York Directing Fellow Ryan Dobrin, features Sid Ross as Salter and Ema Zivkovic as B1, B2, Michael Black. The Casting Director is Sujotta Pace, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Jessica Dell Beni.

The Seventeenth Chapel and A Number are playing as a double bill February 2 - 4, 2022 at 7pm and February 5, 2022, at 2pm. All four productions of this festival are performed at Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./NEW YORK THEATRES, 502 West 53rd Street, NYC.



The creative team for DirectorFest 2022 includes Scenic Designer Emona Stoykova, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara, Lighting Designers Molly Tiede & Bentley Heydt, Sound Designer Kimberly O'Loughlin, Choreographer Asher Firestone, Video Designer Catalin Stelian, and Music Director Elijah Caldwell. Daniel Brothers serves as Props Coordinator, Courteney Leggett is the Production Manager, and Ali Skye Bennet is the Artistic Line Producer.

Closing the festival will be a presentation of A Tempest (Une TempÃªte), written by AimÃ© CÃ©saire and directed by Classical Directing Fellow Lanise Antoine Shelley, presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater and the French Institute Alliance FranÃ§aise (FIAF) on Monday, February 28.

Tickets to DirectorFest are $25 for the general public and free for Drama League Members. . All tickets can be purchased at www.dramaleague.org. The Drama League is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for audiences, performers, and staff. All audience and staff members will be required to follow all CDC, NYS, and NYC health guidelines at the time of performance. COVID protocols include mask enforcement, proof of vaccination (including booster shots, if eligible), and limited capacity to allow for social distancing. Please note that these guidelines are subject to change, based on mandates from governmental authorities at the time of the performance. For up-to-date information, visit www.dramaleague.org.