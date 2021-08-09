Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Check Out MOBILE UNIT'S SUMMER OF JOY, Bringing Shakespeare to All Five Boroughs

Aug. 9, 2021  

The Public Theater's MOBILE UNIT has returned this summer with MOBILE UNIT'S SUMMER OF JOY, a free four-week tour to all five boroughs beginning July 31 and running through August 29 as New York City joyously returns to life. In partnership with New York City's Department of Transportation, MOBILE UNIT'S SUMMER OF JOY is popping up at public plazas in neighborhoods that were both traditionally visited by the Mobile Unit tours and hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out photos below!

A full tour schedule and more details can be found at publictheater.org.

Photo credit: Peter Cooper

Malik Work

Jonathan McCrory

Mia Anderson

Teresa Avia Lim and Reza Salazar

Sofia Jean Gomez, Malik Work, Teresa Avia Lim, and Reza Salazar

Malik Work

Teresa Avia Lim

Malik Work, Sofia Jean Gomez, and Reza Salazar

Washington Kirk

Sofia Jean Gomez

Teresa Avia Lim and Reza Salazar

Reza Salazar and Teresa Avia Lim


