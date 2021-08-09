Photos: Check Out MOBILE UNIT'S SUMMER OF JOY, Bringing Shakespeare to All Five Boroughs

The Public Theater's MOBILE UNIT has returned this summer with MOBILE UNIT'S SUMMER OF JOY, a free four-week tour to all five boroughs beginning July 31 and running through August 29 as New York City joyously returns to life. In partnership with New York City's Department of Transportation, MOBILE UNIT'S SUMMER OF JOY is popping up at public plazas in neighborhoods that were both traditionally visited by the Mobile Unit tours and hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

This Mobile Unit tour breaks traditional theatrical molds and invite people to gather in public venues and play a role in creating each show. MOBILE UNIT'S SUMMER OF JOY will offer New Yorkers the opportunity to participate in a kind of narrative that speaks to our collective and individual resilience, healing, and joy in this long-awaited moment to be together again.

A full tour schedule and more details can be found at publictheater.org.