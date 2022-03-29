Photos: American Premiere of GOLDEN SHIELD Begins Rehearsals at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club is presenting the American premiere of Golden Shield, written by Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl) and directed by May Adrales (Vietgone at MTC).

The ensemble will feature Cindy Cheung, Fang Du, Kristen Hung, Daniel Jenkins, Michael C. Liu, Max Gordon Moore, Ruibo Qian and Gillian Saker.

​​​​​​Check out photos of the cast below!

Golden Shield will begin performances on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 ahead of a Tuesday, May 17, 2022 opening night at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Major support for Golden Shield is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation as part of The Sloan Initiative: Setting the Stage for Science and Technology. Additional support is provided by the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.

From international playwright Anchuli Felicia King comes a riveting new play about loyalties, intrigue and the delicate art of translation. When enterprising American lawyer Julie Chen files a class-action lawsuit involving a multinational technology corporation and the Chinese government, she hires her strong-minded sister Eva as her translator. But what compromises will they make in order to win? And can they put aside their past differences to speak the same language? Directing this fast-paced production is May Adrales (Vietgone).

The show's creative team includes dots (scenic design), Sara Ryung Clement (costume design), Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (lighting design), Charles Coes & Nathan A. Roberts (original music & sound design) and Alyssa K. Howard (production stage manager).