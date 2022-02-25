Photos: A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD/A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE Celebrates Opening Night

A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine features two one-act musicals that provide a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood's heyday. The musical opened on Theater Row on February 24th.

The first New York City Revival of the Tony Award-nominated musical, A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine, opened last night on Theatre Row. The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company production includes brand-new additions in collaboration with the show's creators, Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh's (book and lyrics) and Broadway World was there to capture the cast and creatives.

Directed by Robert Schneider and choreographed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin, the company for A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine includes Mike Cefalo (Carlo / Frank), David B. Friedman (David / Samovar), Felipe Galganni (Sascha), Caleb James Grochalski (Male Swing / Dance Captain), Stephanie Israelson (Kate / Nina), Lauren Lukacek (Peggy / Pavlenko), Maria Grace Reginaldi (Female Swing), Suzanne Slade (Pricilla / Gina), Marina Vidal (Masha) and Mark William (Constantine / Stephen).

A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine features two one-act musicals that provide a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood's heyday: the first, a salute to the Golden Age of film musicals; the second, a rambunctious Marx Brothers farce. Featuring such songs as "Just Go To The Movies," "Nelson," and "Doin' The Production Code."

A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine plays February 24 - March 6 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Single tickets ($55) and discounted 3-show subscription packages are now on sale at j2spotlightnyc.com

The 2022 J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company season opened with the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony-nominated musical A Class Act (February 10 - 20) directed by Schneider and choreographed by Skizzo Arnedillo and, followed by A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine, and concludes with Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife (March 10 - 20), also directed by Schneider with choreography by Caitlin Belcik (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas).

The creative team for all three 2022 productions includes Miles Plant (Music Director), Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Daniel Huston (Production Manager), Gabrielle Giacomo and Helora Danna Santos da Rosa (Stage Managers). Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek. J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is producing its season under the AEA showcase code.



