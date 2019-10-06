Photo Flash: THE YELLOW WALLPAPER Runs Until October 13th

A new adaptation of Charlotte Perkins Gilman's The Yellow Wallpaper opened this weekend at IRT theater in Greenwich Village. The multimedia staging will run until Oct 13th.

"He asked me all sorts of questions, pretending to be very loving and kind."

Confined to rest and separated from her newborn child, a woman struggles to come to terms with a mental health diagnosis. As she vacillates between self-assurance and doubt, the yellow wallpaper that decorates her room becomes an unusual source of comfort. Originally published in 1892, Charlotte Perkins Gilman's searing indictment of the 19th century medical community quickly became a classic of early American literature. This new adaptation and multimedia staging provides an intimate look at a deteriorating mental state and how the world of medicine has and continually doubts women.

The cast will be led by Sam Morales* (Miranda in The Public Mobile Unit's Tempest) and will also star Jacob Fishel* (Fiddler on the Roof and TFANA's King Lear) and Sophie Sagan-Gutherz. The script will be adapted and directed by Andrew Watkins (Network, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune). The production will feature sets by Vincent Gunn; costumes by Christopher Metzger; lighting by Dallas Estes; video by Cinthia Chen; original music and sound design by Sam Kaseta and stage managed by Katherine Bolynn*.

The production will open at IRT Theater on October 4th, 2019 and run through October 13th. Tickets are now available at irttheater.org

About the Artists:

Sam Morales*: Off-Broadway: The Tempest (The Public); Pericles (dir. Trevor Nunn), The Skin of Our Teeth, Measure for Measure (TFANA). Regional: Woman in Mind (Delaware REP); The House on the Hill (World Premiere, CATF); Teach, Last Night in Inwood (Gulfshore Playhouse); The Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet (Scranton Shakespeare Festival). TV: "Law & Order: SVU".

Jacob Fishel*: Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof. Off-Broadway: King Lear, The Broken Heart (TFANA), The Common Pursuit (Roundabout Theatre Company), Titus Andronicus (The Public Theater), Women Beware Women (Red Bull Theater), Macbeth (NYSF). Off-Off Broadway/Regional: Paradise Square (Berkeley Rep), Henry V, As You Like It (Two River Theater Company), Our American Hamlet (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company), Sense and Sensibility (The Folger Theatre), The Real Thing (Intiman Theatre Company), What Happened When (Rising Phoenix Rep). Television: Elementary, Cold Case, Medium, Without a Trace, Numb3rs. Film: A Night Without Armor, Across the Sea, How I Got Lost.

Sophie Sagan-Gutherz (Jennie): Sophie (they/them) has most recently returned from the Williamstown Theatre Festival's 2019 Non-Equity Company. Off-Broadway: Twin Size Beds (The Public), I Was Unbecoming Then (Ars Nova), Our Town (Rattlestick Theatre) and The Skin of Our Teeth (Theatre For A New Audience). They are also a proud member of Ring of Keys: a collective of queer women, non-binary, and trans people in musical theater. sophiesagangutherz.com

Andrew Watkins (Adaptor and Director): Directing credits include: Miss Julie, Hedda Gabler, Dostoevsky's A Gentle Spirit, The Buck, True West, The Dumb Waiter, Before You Go, among others. Associate/assistant credits include: Broadway: Network (dir. Ivo van Hove), Franky and Johnny at the Claire de Lune; TFANA: The Winter's Tale, The Skin of Our Teeth, and their rotating rep productions of The Father and Doll's House (dir. Arin Arbus), and was an invited participant in their 2016-17 Actor/Director project; Internationaal Theater Amsterdam/Ruhrtriennale Festival: The Things That Pass; The Guthrie: The Lion in Winter; Directing observer at the Schaubühne Berlin. Education: Fordham University Lincoln Center, BA Theatre Directing; Royal Conservatoire of Scotland; London Dramatic Academy. Andrewwatkinstheatre.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You