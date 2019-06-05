Photo Flash: MTC's LONG LOST Celebrates Opening Night

Get a peek inside opening night of Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Long Lost, written by Donald Margulies and directed by Daniel Sullivan.

Long Lost is now playing at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

Margulies and Sullivan's many collaborations include The Country House, Brooklyn Boy, the Tony Award-nominated Time Stands Still, the Pulitzer Prize finalist Sight Unseen, and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Dinner with Friends.

The cast of Long Lost features Kelly AuCoin (Of Good Stock, Julius Caesar, "Billions"), Annie Parisse (Clybourne Park, "Friends from College," "Person of Interest"), Lee Tergesen (Rapture, Blister, Burn; "Oz;" "Generation Kill"), and Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Patriots Day).

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of such works as Time Stands Still and Dinner with Friends returns to MTC with a funny, unsettling, ultimately moving play about the limits of compassion and filial obligation. When troubled Billy appears out-of-the-blue in his estranged brother David's Wall Street office, he soon tries to re-insert himself into the comfortable life David has built with his philanthropist wife and college-age son. What does Billy really want? Can he be trusted? And how much can family bonds smooth over past rifts? Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes and Proof at MTC) directs this riveting new work from one of today's greatest observers of modern life, Donald Margulies.

Long Lost's creative team includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Kenneth Posner(lighting design), and Daniel Kluger (original music and sound design).

Photo Credit: Sydney Goodwin





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You