Photo Flash: MIRACLE IN RWANDA Performs At The United Nations
World-renowned play MIRACLE IN RWANDA (now Off Broadway at the Lion Theater on Theater Row), gave a special performance at the UNITED NATIONS (405 E 42nd St.) in Manhattan -- in association with the Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations-on the 25th Commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.
Ambassadors representing different Member States at the UN and special invited guests -- including former NYC Mayor Hon. David Dinkins and Congressman Charles Rangel along with best-selling author and genocide survivor, IMMACULÉE ILIBAGIZA, the woman whose life is the inspiration for the play - were on site for this special performance of Leslie Lewis's internationally-acclaimed work MIRACLE IN RWANDA based on the real-life experiences of ILIBAGIZA, who survived 100 days in hiding -- along with 7 other women -- in a 3x4 bathroom during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.
Photo Credit: Lee White
Ambassador Valentine Rugwabiza, Author ImmaculÃ©e Ilibagiza. Playwright - Leslie Malaika Lewis, Malaika Uwamahoro