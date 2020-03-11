Photo Flash: Inside First Rehearsal For ROMEO & BERNADETTE

Rehearsals began yesterday for the remounting of Amas Musical Theatre's production of "Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn." Produced by Eric Krebs, performances are set to begin at Theatre Row on March 17 with an official re-opening on Thursday, March 26 at 7pm.

Check out photos from the first rehearsal below!

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The original cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez, Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Zach Schanne, and Viet Vo.

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Music Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Ann Wright (Associate Choreographer).Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is byCarol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR

Full Company

Cast





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You