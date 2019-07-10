Photo Flash: Go Undercover with a First Look at I SPY A SPY

Get a first look at the Off Broadway premiere of I Spy A Spy, a new (declassified) musical comedy, with book and lyrics by Jamie Jackson and book & music by SoHee Youn, directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino (Cagney, Desperate Measures) with musical direction by Dan Pardo (Amazing Grace). I Spy A Spy began its limited engagement (through September 21) at The Theatre at St. Clement's (423 West 46th Street - between 9th & 10th Avenues) on Saturday, July 6th at 8pm. The show will have its official opening on Thursday, July 18th at 7pm.

In a "melting pot" neighborhood in Hell's Kitchen, José Rodriguez, an undocumented Mexican delivery guy, has an American Dream - to become "a someone." Alina Orlova, a beautiful but inept Russian spy, also has an American Dream - to bring down America and to save the family's "Fluff N' Fold!" Speeding though one preposterous and hilarious plot twist after another, Jose and Alina embark on a wild adventure to fulfill their destinies. I Spy A Spy is a musical roller coaster ride on which our duo encounters Mexican thugs, Russian spies, a Pakistani pizza proprietor, a Korean deli owner and the Department of Homeland Security!

The cast of twelve include: Grace Choi (Avenue Q), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures), James Donegan (Forbidden Broadway), Taylor Fields (Holiday Inn), Andrew Mayer (Natasha, Pierre...), Frankie Paparone (Shrek The Musical), Hazel Anne Raymundo (Avenue Q), Nicole Paloma Sarro (In The Heights -National Tour), Lawrence E. Street (Carmen Jones), Sorab Wadia(Kite Runner), John Wascavage (Murder for Two - National Tour) and Bruce Warren (The Road to Qatar).

The creative team is comprised of: James Morgan (set design), Tyler M. Holland (costume design), Michael Gottlieb (lighting design), One Dream Sound (sound design), Joseph Hayward(associate director), Victoria Casillo (assistant choreographer). Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Tickets are priced at $79 ($99 premium) and can be purchased at www.OvationTix.com and at the theatre box office..

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You