Photo Flash: First Look at Transport Group's BROADBEND, ARKANSAS

Transport Group presents its world premiere musical Broadbend, Arkansas, starring Justin Cunningham ("When They See Us") and Danyel Fulton. Broadbend, Arkansas, presented in association with The Public Theater, with libretto by Ellen Fitzhugh and Harrison David Rivers, and music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen, directed by OBIE-winning artistic director Jack Cummings III, opens on Sunday, November 10 at The Duke on 42nd Street in New 42nd Street Studios, 229 West 42nd Street.

In Broadbend, Arkansas, an African-American family grapples with decades of inequality, violence, and oppression in the South. As the 60's civil rights movement grips the nation, a nursing home orderly delicately balances his role as caregiver to an ornery white resident with that as provider for his own family. Thirty years later, his daughter struggles to understand an incident of police brutality against her 15-year-old son. Spanning nearly half a century and three generations, Broadbend, Arkansas contemplates the cycle of violence in our country and the struggle to find hope and create change against a backdrop of hate that plagues America.





