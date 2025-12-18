DON'T VAPE! THE GREASE PARODY Unveils Title Change Ahead Of Off-Broadway Closing

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Off-Broadway musical formerly titled Vape! The Grease Parody will conclude its limited engagement under a new name. The production has been retitled DON’T VAPE! The Grease Parody as it enters the final weeks of its run at Theater 555.

According to the producers, the title change was made following internal discussion and consultation related to public health messaging. Sketchworks Comedy, the creators of the production, released a statement addressing the decision.

“Once we learned that popcorn lung is not a concession snack, we felt compelled to change our show’s messaging, out of concern for public health, and respect for the ongoing sensitivities within the theater community,” the statement reads.

In conjunction with the name change, the producers stated that vaping will not be permitted within 17 feet of Theater 555. The production’s website and promotional materials have also been updated to reflect the new title.

Written by Catie Hogan and Sketchworks Comedy, DON’T VAPE! The Grease Parody features lyrics and additional book by Billy Recce and Danny Salles. The production is presented by Sketchworks Comedy, with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson serving as creative consultants.

The musical is a parody inspired by Grease, drawing on its characters, relationships, and conventions while reimagining them through satire. The production is directed by Jack Plotnick and features an ensemble cast including Ryan Avoux, Dante Brattelli, Jen Clark, Meg Guiney, Katie Kallaus, Scott Silagy, SLee, Kristen Amanda Smith, Lara Strong, and Connor Neun.

The creative team includes choreography by Ashley Marinelli, music supervision and arrangements by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume design by Matthew Solomon, lighting design by Zach Pizza, sound design by Daniel Lundberg, and props design by Brendan McCann. Visceral Entertainment serves as executive producer and general manager, with Ian McQueen as stage manager. Casting is by Cindi Rush.

The production originally premiered in Atlanta in 2018 and was scheduled to open in New York in 2019 before being delayed following a legal dispute with the rightsholders of Grease. After a two-and-a-half-year legal process, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that the work qualified as parody. Following the ruling, the musical returned to New York earlier this year with a one-night-only concert at Town Hall.

DON’T VAPE! The Grease Parody is currently playing a limited Off-Broadway engagement at Theater 555.