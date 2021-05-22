Photos: First Look at Prospect Theater Company's Interactive TREE TALES on May 22

On Sunday, May 16, Prospect Theater Company presented their first in-person, live arts program of 2021: TREE TALES. TREE TALES will happen again this Saturday, May 22 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Visit here to reserve your FREE ticket. Check out the photos from the magical day.

This unique event invited audience members to walk through the Crabapple Grove in Riverside Park guided by an ensemble of artists, and choose from a selection of original flash-fiction short stories penned by 15 theater writers. The production team for TREE TALES includes Cara Reichel (Conceiver / Artistic Producer), Dev Bondarin (Project Director) and Violet Prete (Producing Assistant).

The Prospect artistic ensemble facilitating the event includes Robert Ariza, Viveca Chow, Michael De Souza, Alexandra de Suze, Kristina Dizon, Zina Ellis, Kaisha S. Huguley, Janice Landry, Matthew McGloin, Ian Miller, Emily Preis, Cliff Sellers.

The 15 originally commissioned short stories for this event are written by theater writers including: Rebecca Aparicio, Jenny Lyn Bader, Sammy Buck, Andi Lee Carter, EllaRose Chary, David Davila, Ty Defoe, Jennifer Fell Hayes, Timothy Huang, AriDy Nox, Corinna Schulenburg, Marcus Scott, SEVAN, Nandita Shenoy, and Claire Tran. Original illustration by Lauren Simkin Berke.

You can experience TREE TALES on Saturday, May 22nd. Timed entry tickets are available between the hours of 1:00pm and 4:30pm in the Crabapple Grove in Riverside Park (entrance at 91st Street & Riverside Drive).

Admission is free, but registration is required at www.ProspectTheater.org/TreeTales. Audiences may reserve a timed entry ticket. Given limited capacity, advance registration is recommended, but walk up registration is permitted if space is available.

12-person audience cohorts will begin the experience together every 15 minutes, and then each person will be guided to walk through the trees individually, on a path of their own choosing. The event is expected to take 30-40 minutes to complete.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. All audience members and artists will remain physically distanced, are required to wear appropriate face coverings, and complete a brief questionnaire and temperature check to participate.

This event is funded in part by NYC's Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Barbara Bell Cumming Charitable Trust. TREE TALES is also made possible by the New York State on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Prospect is participating in "Summer on the Hudson", NYC Parks' annual outdoor arts and culture festival that takes place in Riverside Park from 59th Street to 153rd Street.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang