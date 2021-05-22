Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Prospect Theater Company's Interactive TREE TALES on May 22

TREE TALES will happen again this Saturday, May 22 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

May. 22, 2021  

On Sunday, May 16, Prospect Theater Company presented their first in-person, live arts program of 2021: TREE TALES. TREE TALES will happen again this Saturday, May 22 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Visit here to reserve your FREE ticket. Check out the photos from the magical day.

This unique event invited audience members to walk through the Crabapple Grove in Riverside Park guided by an ensemble of artists, and choose from a selection of original flash-fiction short stories penned by 15 theater writers. The production team for TREE TALES includes Cara Reichel (Conceiver / Artistic Producer), Dev Bondarin (Project Director) and Violet Prete (Producing Assistant).

The Prospect artistic ensemble facilitating the event includes Robert Ariza, Viveca Chow, Michael De Souza, Alexandra de Suze, Kristina Dizon, Zina Ellis, Kaisha S. Huguley, Janice Landry, Matthew McGloin, Ian Miller, Emily Preis, Cliff Sellers.

The 15 originally commissioned short stories for this event are written by theater writers including: Rebecca Aparicio, Jenny Lyn Bader, Sammy Buck, Andi Lee Carter, EllaRose Chary, David Davila, Ty Defoe, Jennifer Fell Hayes, Timothy Huang, AriDy Nox, Corinna Schulenburg, Marcus Scott, SEVAN, Nandita Shenoy, and Claire Tran. Original illustration by Lauren Simkin Berke.

You can experience TREE TALES on Saturday, May 22nd. Timed entry tickets are available between the hours of 1:00pm and 4:30pm in the Crabapple Grove in Riverside Park (entrance at 91st Street & Riverside Drive).

Admission is free, but registration is required at www.ProspectTheater.org/TreeTales. Audiences may reserve a timed entry ticket. Given limited capacity, advance registration is recommended, but walk up registration is permitted if space is available.

12-person audience cohorts will begin the experience together every 15 minutes, and then each person will be guided to walk through the trees individually, on a path of their own choosing. The event is expected to take 30-40 minutes to complete.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. All audience members and artists will remain physically distanced, are required to wear appropriate face coverings, and complete a brief questionnaire and temperature check to participate.

This event is funded in part by NYC's Department of Cultural Affairs, and The Barbara Bell Cumming Charitable Trust. TREE TALES is also made possible by the New York State on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Prospect is participating in "Summer on the Hudson", NYC Parks' annual outdoor arts and culture festival that takes place in Riverside Park from 59th Street to 153rd Street.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Producing Assistant Violet Prete at check-in.

Janice Landry, Robert Ariza, Viveca Chow, Zina Ellis, Matthew McGloin and Kaisha S. Hugule

Jason Ma, Devin Ilaw, Hansel Tan and Lia Chang. Photo by Melissa Huber

Janice Landry with Robert Ariza and Viveca Chow greets audience members

Basket of Stories awaits

Audience members select stories

Audience reading under the trees

Trees with hanging stories

Michael De Souza, aka Chester the Squirrel, offers and audience member a story.

Emily Preis (aka Giuseppe the Leaf) and Michael DeSouza (Chester the Squirrel).

Robert Ariza, aka Ash who was once a tree.

Emily Preis, Ian Miller, Michael DeSouza.

Kaisha S. Huguley, aka Permission.

Ian Miller, aka the ?Tree Matcher? Twiggy ? who matches people to their trees ?

Devin Ilaw, Project Director Dev Bondarin, Hansel Tan.

Cliff Sellers, aka Apollos the Wanderer,

Jason Ma, aka Usher.

Janice Landry, aka The Queen.

Matt McGloin aka Gwydion ? son of a mermaid and a tree

Viveca Chow, aka Lil (lily in search of her ?y?).

Kristina Dizon, aka Val the fairy.

Zina Ellis, aka escaped houseplant Terra.

Group hug ? Hansel Tan, Cara Reichl and Devin Ilaw.

Devanand Janki and Playwright Nandita Shenoy.

Playwrights Jenny Lyn Bader, Sammy Buck and Claire Tran.

Playwright Marcus Scott.

Audience members Devin Ilaw and Hansel Tan.

Melissa Huber, Violet Prete JJ Maley and Jason Ma

Ian Miller and Emily Preis.

Alexandra de Suze, aka Fill the Phoenix Handler

Audience members with Alexandra de Suze.

Laura Brandel, Haven Tuesday, Playwright Timothy Huang and Alexandra de Suze.

Playwright Timothy Huang, Laura Brandel and Haven Tuesday.

Ian Miller, Cliff Sellers, Emily Preis, Michael De Souza and Kristina Dizon.

Kristina Dizon leads the audience.

Ian Miller, Cliff Sellers, Alexandra de Suze, Emily Preis, Michael De Souza and Kristina Dizon.

Audience member.

Audience Reflections.

Haven Tuesday and her mother, Laura Brandel.

Jason Ma, Lia Chang and Paulo K. Tirol. Photo by Melissa Huber


