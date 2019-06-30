Photo Flash: First Look at Project Shaw's THE PHILANDERER

Project Shaw recently presented Bernard Shaw's The Philanderer directed by J.R. Sullivan and starring Kerstin Anderson (currently My Fair Lady - Eliza understudy), Dan Butler (Broadway: Travesties, Twentieth Century, Biloxi Blues; Off-Broadway: The Only Thing Worse You Could Have Told Me, The Irish Curse, Old Money, The Lisbon Traviata, Much Ado About Nothing, The Widow Claire), Caitlin Cohn (title role in Lolita My Love - York Theater), Tim Jerome (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, The Lyons, Tarzan, La Bohème, Grand Hotel, Me and My Girl), Amelia Pedlow(The Metromaniacs, Tis Pity She's a Whore - Red Bull Theater, The Liar, The Heir Apparent - Classic Stage Company), A.J. Shively (Broadway: Bright Star, La Cage aux Folles), and Nick Wyman (currently starring on Broadway in Network; previous Broadway includes Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sly Fox, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, On the 20th Century).



The Philanderer is a wickedly witty comedy. The play follows a day in the life of a roguish gentleman doing his best to avoid making a meaningful connection to either of the two women who may or may not actually want him to. In The Philanderer, Shaw takes on most of the classic Shavian issues: questioning societal expectations, sex, relationships, sense of self, science, religion, politics, and even a riotous look at Ibsen!

Check out photos below!





